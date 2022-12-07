Daily Horoscope, 07 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today will be a mixed result for you. If you work with courage and understanding, then you can avoid many problems. First of all, let's talk about your work, if you are not looking for a job, today you can get a good opportunity. On the other hand, businessmen can get an opportunity to do economic transactions. However, you are advised to be very careful. The ambience of your house will be calm. Will get the support of your parents. If there is some turmoil in your mind, then you can share it with your loved ones. It is possible that you will get answers to your questions. Your financial condition will be fine. If we talk about your health, then you may feel very burdened.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Your luck side will be strong and you can get good success with little effort. If you want to go abroad and do a job, then today you are very likely to get good news. A new challenge may arise for the people doing business in partnership. Any of your ongoing work may get stuck in the middle due to which losses are possible. Also, you may have differences with your partner. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Today you will spend a very good time with your siblings. If you are an elder then you may get a chance to guide them. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have some skin-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You are advised to keep patience in adverse circumstances. Don't do anything in haste and anger that you will regret in future. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. There may be more expenses than income. If you want to secure your future, then you have to take your financial decisions carefully. Talking about work, the burden of pending work in the office can increase. All this is the result of your carelessness. Businessmen can get great relief today. Your financial problem will be solved. You may have an argument with your spouse. You are advised to behave very balanced. As far as your health is concerned, avoid working while sitting continuously, otherwise, there may be problems related to the back or waist.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Talking about work, the performance of working professionals will be very good. Boss can praise you a lot, which will also increase your confidence. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid any kind of negligence today, otherwise, they may suffer a big loss. Talking about your personal life, avoid arguing too much with the elders of your house. You have to understand that they only want your well-being. Your financial situation will be fine. However, you need to avoid making any big expenditures. If you have heart disease, do not do any kind of carelessness, especially staying away from stress.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The ambience at home will be very good. Your relationship with your family members will be strong and there can be an important discussion with the elders. Can support father's decisions. There will be a success in work-related endeavours. If you do a job, today on the strength of your hard work, you will be able to strengthen your position. Soon you may get some position. There is a possibility of strengthening the economic condition of the businessmen. Stalled profits can be achieved. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to visit some religious places. Today financially you cannot help the needy. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel better mentally and physically.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you have had a rift with a friend, today all bitterness can end through conversation. Today you will feel very positive. Talking about the work, the environment of the office will be very good. You can get the company of the boss. On the other hand, the difficulties of business people can increase. An old legal matter may bother you. Do not do any kind of carelessness in the matter of money now. Avoid haste while doing any financial transaction. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get emotional support from your beloved. If we talk about your health, then you may have back problems.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Happiness can be attained from your child. You will spend a very good time with the children. Your financial condition can improve. Today, chances of getting money are being made for you. Soon you can get freedom from any old debt. Talking about work, you are advised to maintain gentleness in your speech in the office. Use your words very carefully, especially while talking to your seniors. The hard work of businessmen will be successful and today you can get good financial benefits. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled by pain in some part of the body.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. If any of your business plans have been stuck for a long time, then today it is likely to start again. You are advised to work hard. Working professionals can get great respect in the office today. You are very likely to get proper results from the hard work done in the past. Today is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of money. You may have to face a financial crunch. All this is the result of your wrong decisions. There is a possibility of improvement in the relationship with your spouse. It will be better if you take more care of your behaviour in future. Avoid quarrels over small things. Today you will be very worried about your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

The workload in the office is likely to be more. It is better that you do not postpone any of your work till tomorrow, otherwise the boss may get angry with you. Businessmen may have to face adverse situations. There may be paper hurdles in some of your important work. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, property, house etc. then you can get success soon. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, you will be very interested in religious works and you can organize puja, havan, bhajan, kirtan etc. If we talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid stale food.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today you may have to face a lot of problems regarding any money-related matter. Overall, today will be very busy for you. Working professionals are advised to reach the office on time. If you reach office late everyday, every day habit can land you in trouble. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of money. Today the expenses will be less. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. They may demand to spend more time with you. Today is going to be a very good day in terms of love. The love between you can become even deeper. If you are suffering from cervical spondylitis, then be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is going to be very lucky for you from the point of view of work. If you are about to start a new work, then you are very likely to get success. All the obstacles coming in your way can be removed. Working professionals can get some good news in the office today. Your career can move in a new direction. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today your money can be spent on useless things. It is better that you do not go far beyond your budget. You may have a rift with a member of the household. You will feel very weak emotionally today. There are signs of decline in health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 2:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

The hard work of working professionals seems to be successful. Your reputation will increase. If you are trying for a government job, then soon your wishes can be fulfilled. There is a possibility of a boom in the situation, today is going to be a very lucky day for people working in property, import, export, share market, etc. Today is a good day for money, you will get money. There is a possibility of an increase in your income, the differences with the life partner can be deep, today the wrong attitude of your beloved can make you sad, do not be careless about your health

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

