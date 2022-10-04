Daily Horoscope, 04 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is giving very good signs for the people doing government jobs. You can get the transfer you want. On the other hand, there are signs of progress for the people doing private jobs. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for the people who work related to fruits, sweets, decorations etc. Businessmen engaged in the wood industry can also get good profits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you live in a joint family then there will be love and unity among your family members. Your health will be good today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If there is tension going on in your married life, then you are advised to exercise patience. If you do not act wisely, then the separation between you is also possible. On the other hand, there is a possibility of some upheaval in romantic life as well. Your partner's fiery nature can create problems for you. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. You will be able to focus on savings. Along with this, you can also take any important financial decision. There can be an important meeting with the boss in the office. You are advised to concentrate fully on your work. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for small traders. Talking about health, you need to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine to stay fit and active.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today you may get a chance to show your talent in the workplace. You will have a lot of name in the office of the working professionals. Not only your seniors but colleagues will also appreciate you. If you are financially troubled, then the situation is likely to improve today. Some small work can give you big financial benefits. Today will be a very good day for the students, you are likely to get some big success in the field of education. If you are willing to go abroad and study then this dream of yours can be fulfilled soon. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your love partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are suffering from heart-related diseases, then on this day you are advised to be very careful. Avoid taking too much stress, as well as worrying unnecessarily can prove to be harmful to you. Talking about your work, you will get the guidance of your seniors in the office. If there is any obstacle in your important work, then today with their help you can end this problem. Businessmen can get decent profits today. People working in the stock market are advised not to be too hasty. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You are advised to respect your elders, especially try to maintain a good rapport with your father. Your financial condition will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The people doing government jobs are likely to get good results from their hard work. You may get a higher position, as well as there are signs of an increase in your salary. The workload will be more on the people doing private jobs. Retail traders can get good profits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If the health of any member of the house is not doing well, then today there can be a big improvement in their health. Love with your spouse will increase. There can be a beautiful turn in your married life today. Today is going to be a good day for you from a financial point of view. Today the worries related to money can end. If you have liver problems, then take extra care of your diet.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today will be full of romance in the matter of love. You will enjoy travelling with your life partner at your favorite place. Today you can also make a promise to your partner. On the other hand, married couples need to fill some color in their monotonous life. You should spend more time with each other. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. The economic problems seem to be increasing. Today will be a very busy day on the work front. You will have more work and less time, so your stress is likely to increase. You have to take care of your health also.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

If you do a job, then today is going to be a very important day for you. Your position in the office will be strong and you can get some great respect. All this is the result of your hard work. Keep working hard like this and keep moving forward. Businessmen can get mixed results. Do not take the decision to take your business forward in a hurry. Take any decision keeping in mind your financial condition. Taking a big loan or borrowing at this time can become a cause of trouble for you. The ambience of your house will not be good today. The unity of your family can be disturbed. Talking about health, today you may have to run a lot, due to which you can feel very tired and burdened.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

There may be some challenges in the workplace. If you are thinking of doing something new, then today your efforts may fail, due to which you will be very disappointed. If you are going to do any financial transaction then be more careful. If there is any problem going on in your love life, then try to overcome this problem by talking to your partner. By remaining silent you are increasing misunderstandings. It is possible that your life partner understands your point. On the other hand, married couples also have to strengthen their trust in each other. Avoid getting angry over small things. Your health will also not be good due to excessive stress. Overall, today is going to be a difficult day for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are going for an interview in a big company today, then you are advised to pay more attention to your preparations. Be positive and try to give your best. You are likely to get success. Businessmen need to be careful in legal matters. A little carelessness can cause you big financial loss. There may be sudden problems in your personal life. There is a possibility of deterioration in harmony with your family members. Avoid using wrong words in anger, otherwise your relationship may suffer. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about health, you are likely to suffer from any bone related problem.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today will be a very good day for you in terms of money. You can get relief from getting stuck money. Talking about work, your hard work in the office will be greatly appreciated. Your bosses will also be very satisfied with your performance along with your seniors. Keep working hard like this, soon your dream of progress can be fulfilled. A big deal can be struck today in the hands of businessmen. Your business will grow twice as fast in the future. Differences with your spouse may deepen. There are signs of improvement in health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you talk about your health, then today will be a normal day. You should do light exercise daily. This will keep you agile. Today will be a very auspicious day on the family front. Suddenly, you can get some great news. You will get the blessings of your parents. Your relationship with your family members will also be strong. If for some time your life partner is busy with everyday work and is not able to pay attention to you, then today is going to be a good day for you. Today your loved ones can plan a surprise for you at home. The economic situation is likely to improve. There can be financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today will be a very good day for businessmen. You can connect with some big customers. Today, working professionals need to pay more attention to their work. Avoid gossiping or talking too much with colleagues. Today will not be a good day for you from a financial point of view. Suddenly, the graph of expenses can increase a bit, due to which you may also have to face some problems. The ambience of your house will be good. your family members will get support. You can also get a gift from your spouse. Avoid haste and panic, you are likely to get hurt.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

