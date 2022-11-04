Daily Horoscope, 04 November 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If you are a student and have completed your studies, then today is going to be a very important day for you. If you are looking for a job then there are strong chances of getting the job you want. Today is going to be a normal day for you in terms of money. If you pay more attention to savings, then soon you can get freedom from your karma. Apart from this, it would be better if you do not do any transaction related to money without thinking. Today is going to be a busy day for you from the point of view of work. If you work, then you may have to deal with many tasks at the same time in the office. On the other hand, businessmen may have to work hard to complete any work that has been stalled today. Your relationship with your life partner will be good. Talking about health, you may have ear-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

The ambience of your office will be very good. Today the boss's mood will be very good. Today you can also get some good suggestions related to work. Those who are trying for government jobs can get results according to their hard work. You are likely to get some good news. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You can get success in any endeavour related to work for a long time. There may be a big jump in your financial condition soon. The ambience of your home will not be good today. You may have ideological differences with your father. It is better that you behave in a balanced manner. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some essential shopping for yourself. Talking about health, you may have problems like a cold, cough etc.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your health may improve and you will feel very good today. You can try to complete your long pending tasks. Working professionals can get good opportunities today. However, you are advised to avoid overconfidence otherwise the loss will be yours. Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. You need to avoid arguments. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you are unmarried, then today there can be a discussion of your marriage in the house. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle or any other valuable item, then you need to take your decision wisely.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you have an elderly family member, then you are advised to take extra care of their health. Today there is a possibility of a severe deterioration in his health. Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities is going to be more. It would be better if you plan your day in advance. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Today you may have to take a loan or even a loan. There is a possibility of deterioration in coordination with your seniors in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to do a lot of thinking and do many things. Businessmen can get decent profits. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have some stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Any problem related to work can be resolved and today you will be able to concentrate properly on your work. If you do a job then you are advised to work hard. Time for progress is going on for you, the harder you work, the better it will be for you. Any stalled work of businessmen can be completed. You are likely to make good financial gains in the second half of the day. Relationship with your spouse will intensify. You will get the emotional support of your beloved. The ongoing efforts regarding money will be successful. Your financial condition may improve. Today will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You are advised to control your anger. Your anger can become a cause of trouble for you from today. Whether at home or at work, you need to take special care of this. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. You should avoid doing any important work related to money. The ambience of your home will remain calm. You will spend more time with your parents. They will also get guidance. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. It is advised to avoid doing carelessness to your beloved at this time. If you talk about your health, then your health can deteriorate due to fatigue and stress.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will prove to be a better day for you on the work front. There is a strong possibility of you getting proper results of your hard work. If you do a job, then your senior officers in the office will notice your hard work. You will also get their full support if needed. On the other hand, businessmen can get rid of any big trouble. Your business will once again grow rapidly. Talking about your personal life, there will be tension in the relationship with your spouse. Arguments can happen with your spouse on small matters. Today is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. You will get a lot of wealth today. You will not get a chance to focus on yourself on this day. There may be some deterioration in your health due to this reason.

Lucky Colour: Dark red

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you do business then you can make huge financial gains. You can also take some important decisions to move your business forward. The performance of the same working professionals will be excellent and you will achieve good success on the strength of your hard work. Today will be a satisfactory day on the economic front. Today there can be small expenses. For some time you have been worried about your father's health, so during this time, you will see a big improvement in his health. If you are a diabetic patient, do not neglect your diet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is going to be a busy day for you on the work front. Work pressure may increase a lot this week. Along with this, the behaviour of senior officers will also not be good towards you. You better not give them any chance to complain. Businessmen can get good financial benefits. If you want to earn big profits now, then you are advised to take your business decisions wisely. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. There will be harmony in the relationship with your family members. Your financial condition will be better than normal. If you spend wisely then there will be no problem. The day will be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today will be full of ups and downs for you on the economic front. You may face a financial crunch. It would be better for you not to be too careless in terms of money. The performance of working professionals will be commendable. All your work will be completed smoothly. your seniors will also be very happy with your work. At the same time, businessmen will also get good opportunities to earn profit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. Some changes can be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. Your loved ones will ignore you. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get a good offer. If you do business and for a long time some of your important work is stuck in the middle, then your work can start again. However, you may have to put in a lot of effort. You may also have to make some changes to your business plans. Today will be a happy day with family. Mutual understanding with your spouse will be better. Your financial condition will remain strong. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid taking too much stress.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today is going to be very important for you in terms of money. Your financial efforts that have been going on for a long time can be successful. It is possible that you spend a lot of money on things of convenience. Talking about work, there will be ups and downs for working professionals. Your boss will not be satisfied with your performance. Today is going to be a normal day for businessmen. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of the house will be good. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. Talking about your health, there will be no big problems today.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.