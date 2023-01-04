Daily Horoscope, 04 January 2023: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

The beginning of this day will be very good. The ambience of your house will be very good and you will get an opportunity to have fun with your loved ones. Talking about money, today you may find a good opportunity to earn money. Soon all your financial problems will be solved. Today is going to be a busy day from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, you will work hard to complete your pending tasks. You can go for a walk around your favourite place to share a romantic evening with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel better. However, you are also advised to pay attention to your comfort.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You may have an argument with your spouse. In such a situation, you will not feel good mentally. You may not feel much interest in work today. Keeping aside the problems of your personal life, you need to concentrate on your work. Businessmen are advised to avoid making big investments. You need to make such important decisions carefully. You can meet old friends in the second part of the day. Your meeting will be very memorable. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. If you think good then good will happen to you. Along with this, you also need to avoid making disturbances in the diet.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with your spouse. Today you can get a special surprise from your beloved. There can be a beautiful turn in your married life. Your financial condition will be fine. However, it is not right for you to spend freely. It will be better if you pay more attention to savings. Today is giving a very good indication from the point of view of work. If you do a job then you can get an opportunity to move forward. On the other hand, businessmen are expected to get big financial benefits. Your hard work can be successful. The day will be favorable in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is going to be a very important day for the students. You are likely to get successful in the endeavour related to education. If you want to go abroad for higher education, then the obstacle coming your way can be removed. There will be happiness in your personal life. There can be the entry of a new member in your house. Today you will spend a very good time with your family members. You will be lucky in terms of money. Today you can get money. You can also shop for any valuable item. Working professionals are advised to keep their important files safe in the office, otherwise, you may be in trouble today due to their missing. Businessmen will get mixed profits.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you are a businessman and facing any problem in your work then you need to take advice from experienced people. It is possible that soon you will find a solution to your problem. Working professionals can get good results. You can get the desired transfer. All this is the result of your hard work. You may keep working like this in future also. Today is going to be a bit expensive in terms of money. Rising household expenses can unbalance your budget. It will be better that you keep an account of your expenses properly. Your personal life will be happy. To stay healthy, you are advised to avoid stale, spicy and tangy food.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you are a student and preparing for any competitive exam, then you are advised to work very hard. The harder you work, the better result you will get. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the unemployed people. You have a strong possibility of employment. You are advised to be cautious in financial matters. You should avoid taking any kind of risk, otherwise, there may be a big loss. Use your words very carefully while talking with your spouse. Today your wrong words can hurt the heart of your beloved. It will be better if you take special care of this. There can be problems related to health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is going to be a very busy day for you. A long journey is being made for you. Talking about their work, the coordination with colleagues in the office will be better and you will also get their support. Today the boss can give you some big responsibilities. It will be better if you do your work diligently. Businessmen are advised to avoid doing any illegal work, otherwise, there can be huge losses. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Will get a chance to spend romantic time with your spouse. You can also go on a dinner date with your sweetheart. However, you are advised to spend keeping in mind your budget. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Opponents will be active, in such a situation you are advised to be very careful. Be it home or workplace, today you need to be alert. Apart from this, it will be better if you do not take any decisions by getting carried away by emotions. Your boss' mood will not be right in the office today. You may have to face their anger for a small mistake. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid making mistakes. Businessmen may have to run a lot. Today you will work very hard to resume any work that has been stuck for a long time. Do not trust anyone more than necessary, especially avoid talking too much about yourself. Talking about your health, today you will feel stressed and worried.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 5:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Due to the sudden arrival of some relatives at home, there may be some obstacles in your day-long plans today. Some of your important work will remain incomplete. People doing business in the partnership are advised to avoid taking any major business decision, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. On the other hand, working professionals will have to take special care of their behaviour in the office. Avoid arrogance and confrontation. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Your spouse's health will be somewhat weak. In such a situation, you should try to spend more time with them. As far as your health is concerned, take care of your health along with work.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Support will be received from the elders of the house. With his blessings, some of your important work can be completed and you can achieve good success. Talking about work, working professionals can get some great respect in the office, especially if they do a government job, and then their hard work seems to be paying off. Businessmen can get a good chance of earning profit today. Especially, if you do business in partnership then your work will increase. However, the burden of responsibilities is likely to increase on you, so you have to be prepared in advance. Your financial condition will be better than normal. To get rid of health-related problems, you need to make changes in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you have not spent enough time with your family for a long time, today you need to make time for them. Make your loved ones feel how much they mean to you. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you can spend money on hobbies. If you are trying to increase your income, then speed up your efforts. Working professionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today your work will be completed without any hindrance. Businessmen may have to travel for work. Your journey is going to be very important. Talking about your health, today you can feel very tired.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today your full attention will be on your work. Be it a job or business, you will take your important decisions very wisely. Seeing your positivity in the office, everyone can be impressed by you. There is a strong possibility of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. Your work will speed up and stuck work will also be done. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your parents' health will be good. Today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones. Today is going to be a very romantic day in terms of love. All misunderstandings with your partner will be cleared and the love between you will deepen. Your financial condition will be good. You can also shop for new clothes, jewellery, etc. Your health will improve and you will feel better today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.