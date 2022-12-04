Daily Horoscope, 04 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is going to be very important for you from the work point of view. If you do business then some big difficulties may come today, but you will be able to overcome them on the strength of your courage and understanding. On the other hand, working professionals can get some important responsibilities in the office. With the help of higher officials, your work will become much easier. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Maintaining peace and happiness in your personal life will reduce your mental stress. If we talk about your health, then today is going to be normal for you, but you are advised to pay more attention to rest.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You may have an argument with someone regarding money. It is better that you control your anger, otherwise, your problems may increase. Today is not a good day for you on the work front. Avoid taking any important decisions today. If you do business then the day is not good for doing any major financial transaction. Apart from this, today you are also advised to avoid travelling. Working professionals may have to face an adverse situations in the office. Today some of your important work will remain incomplete. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Will get the support of loved ones. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems like fever, cold, etc.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The happiness of your married life will remain. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You will understand your responsibilities and support each other. Talking about work, you may have differences with today's high officials in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to present your side calmly. Avoid anger and haste. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. You may get a new order. Apart from this, you will work very hard to complete your pending tasks. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you may complain of throat pain.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are a student and there is any obstacle in your education, then today your problem can be solved. After a long time, you will be able to focus properly on your studies. Today is going to be very lucky for you on the work front. You will get successful in your endeavours. Your career can move in a new direction. If you are planning to start your own business then you can get successful. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. The list of household expenses seems to be increasing. Today there can be health-related problems. You need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

There is a possibility of a heavy workload in the office. In such a situation, you need a good plan. If you will complete your work according to the plan, then you can finish all the work on time without any mistakes. The day is going to be average for businessmen. Conditions seem to be normal in your personal life. Love and unity will increase among the members of the house. Today you can also take some important decisions. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of money. Income will be good, but you may have to face some problems due to stalled money. Too much carelessness about health is not good.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Your spouse's bad attitude can make you unhappy. Today the distance between you is likely to increase. Today you may feel disappointed in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income, today you may be unsuccessful, but you have to continue your efforts. Some good suggestions can be received from your boss in the office. You need to look into them. At the same time, the economic problem of businessmen can be solved. Today your work will be completed smoothly. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have some problems related to your hands or feet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time:1:25 pm to 5:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Businessmen are advised to be very careful while taking any important business decision. Negligence can prove to be harmful. Today your opponents will be active and will try to obstruct your work. Today, working professionals are advised to complete the pending work on time, otherwise, their bosses can take strict steps against them. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Avoid wasting your hard-earned money on unnecessary things. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You need to pay special attention to children. If we talk about your health then today will be a good day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Today is indicating a very good day for the students of this zodiac. The obstacle coming in your education can be removed. If you want to study abroad, then you have a strong possibility of getting success. Avoid worrying excessively about work. Have faith in your ability, soon you can make big progress. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. You will get their support in adverse circumstances. Today is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to nerves.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Happy day:23

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Do not be negligent about your health. Especially if you have a problem with high blood pressure or diabetes, then be careful today. You will be able to strengthen your position in the office on the basis of your good performance. Today your boss will be very happy with you. There is a possibility of a big improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Stalled profits can be achieved. The atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. Today the guidance of elders can be obtained. You will also get an opportunity to have fun with your siblings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12:00 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

The difficulties of working professionals seem to be increasing. There is a possibility of a drastic decline in your performance. Today your boss will look very unhappy with you. It will be better to be careful in time. Businessmen may have to take a risky decision today. It is possible that you will get proper results in future. Financial condition will be good. Today you can also buy something valuable for yourself. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You may get an opportunity to visit a religious place today with your family members. As far as your health is concerned, avoid worrying too much.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

There will be ups and downs in married life. Differences with your spouse can be deep. You will feel that your dear ones are ignoring you. It will be better if you try to end all the sourness between you through conversation, otherwise, it may be too late. Today is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Although there will be no major problem. Work load will be less in the office. Today you can get enough time for yourself. The stalled work of the businessmen will be completed. You can get financial benefits in the second part of the day. The day will be mixed in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today the beginning of the day will be very good. You will be very positive and energetic. You can also get some good news. All your work in the office can be completed smoothly. Along with this, the company of high officials will also be received. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to make a profit today. If you do business in partnership, then the coordination with the partner will be even better. Today, you may be very interested in worship and you can organize bhajans, kirtans, havans etc. at home. Your financial condition will be good. If we talk about your health, then you need to take special care of eating and drinking.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 8:45 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.