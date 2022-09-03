Daily Horoscope, 03 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. You are advised to control your speech otherwise there may be a rift in your relationship. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak, so you should try to spend more time with your beloved. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Suddenly there can be a big expenditure. Talking about work, working professionals will get the support of their boss in the office. You can get results according to your hard work. If you are a businessman, keep your important documents with you. Losing them can cause you financial loss. The day will be fine in terms of your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 4:25 pm to 8:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

There can be a beautiful turn in your married life. There is a strong possibility of getting some good news from your life partner. Your relationship will be strong. There will be stability in your romantic life. You may get a chance to travel with your partner. You are advised to be careful in terms of money. Avoid taking your financial decisions at the behest of others, otherwise, there may be no loss in place of profit. Working professionals need to work harder to get a higher position. The harder you work, the better for you. Businessmen can get an opportunity to make big deals today, especially the ones associated with the iron industries. Your health can improve.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today will be a busy day for you on the work front. There may be a sudden increase in workload in the office, but you do not need to be worried because you will get the full support of your seniors. People doing business in a partnership are likely to take a profitable day today. Your work will increase, and your financial condition may also improve. There can be an argument with your spouse over a small matter. It would be better if you control your anger and use your words very carefully. Your financial condition will be good. If you are planning to go shopping then the day is suitable for that. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today will be a very romantic day for you in terms of love. After a long time, you will spend a very good time with your partner today. If you are married then your happiness will increase. You will fulfill the domestic responsibilities together. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can also buy a valuable gift for someone. Talking about your work, your entire focus will be on your work. Be it a job or business, you will try your best to give your best. It is possible that you will also get a proper result for this. If you have diabetes, then you are advised to take more care of your food and drink.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today will not be a good day for you in terms of money. You are advised to exercise utmost caution in money-related matters. Due to a sudden increase in expenses, you may have to face many problems. Today is likely to be a challenging day for working professionals. Your bosses will appear dissatisfied with your performance, as well as their strict attitude may upset you. Businessmen will have to face financial crises. Due to a lack of money, any of your plans may get stuck in the middle. The ambience of your home will be good. You will get the love and support of your loved ones. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to the eyes.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 9:50 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today you are advised to avoid taking long journeys. Your journey will only waste your money and time. If you are a businessman and then you can get an opportunity to connect with some new people. Soon you will see big changes in your work. Today is going to be a very important day for working professionals. You may get the desired result. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You need to spend only keeping your budget in mind. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. If you are having a dispute with any family member, then you should take the initiative. You have to give importance to your relationships. If you are suffering from cervical spondylitis then be careful today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of health. There will be a big improvement in health and you will feel very good today. Your performance in the office will be very good and your boss may also notice your hard work. You are likely to get good results soon. The financial problems of businessmen will be solved. You may get money. You will be able to complete your pending work. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get full support of your family members. The loving behaviour of your spouse will make you feel special. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. You will be able to complete any important work related to money.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Tension is possible on the family front. You are advised to avoid unnecessary arrogance and confrontation. If you do not control yourself, then the peace of your house can be disturbed. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money, due to which your budget may become unbalanced. It will be better if you control your increasing expenses, otherwise you may face a financial crisis. Avoid laughing too much with colleagues in the office, otherwise small talk can turn into a mountain of mustard. Travel is on the cards for businessmen. Your journey will be very important. If your health is not going well for some time, then you need to keep taking your medicines on time along with consulting a doctor. Negligence can prove to be costly.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

The ambience at home will be very good. A younger brother or sister can achieve a big achievement. You will feel very proud of them. Today you will celebrate fiercely. Working professionals can get the desired transfer. If you do a government job then you can also get a promotion. Small businessmen can make good financial gains. If you want to advance your business, then the time is right for that. Your financial condition will be good. If you use your hard-earned money properly, then you can see a big jump in your financial condition. If you have the problem of arthritis, then today your problem seems to be increasing.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 10:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you are dreaming of going abroad for a job, then today is going to be a very pleasant day for you. You may get some good news. On the other hand, the time of progress is going on for the people doing property related work. You will get success in your endeavours. The day will give mixed results in terms of money. Due to your habit of spending without thinking, you may have to face a lot of problems in the coming days. It would be better to recover in time. There may be a dispute with your spouse. However, soon everything will be back to normal between you. You need to curb your temper tantrums. Do not make the mistake of ignoring even a small health problem.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 11:20 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are a student and there is any obstacle in your education, then you should take the help of your elders and teachers. If you want to go abroad for higher education then you should accelerate your efforts. Working professionals are advised to treat your seniors in the office with respect. Unnecessary arrogance is not good. If you are about to start a new business in partnership, then there may be some obstacles in your plans. However, you don't need to be too worried. Soon your problem will be solved. The ambience of your house will remain calm. If you talk about your health, then avoid spicy food.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today some big and positive changes can come in your life. Your big problem will end. You will get full support of your family members. If you want to do a love marriage then maybe your relationship will be approved. Your financial condition will be normal. Talking about your work, working professionals will get the support of higher officials in the office. Today even your most difficult tasks can be completed easily. Businessmen will get mixed profits. However, to make quick profits, you should avoid taking any shortcuts or the wrong path. Today you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.