Daily Horoscope, 02 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If there is any work-related problem then you need to consult your close ones. Maybe you will find a solution to your problem. Working professionals may have to work very hard today. You will be given additional responsibilities in the office. Apart from this, the pressure of your seniors will also remain on you. If you are about to start any new work in partnership then soon you can get success. The situation in your personal life is likely to remain tense. The elders of the house will be angry with you due to some reason. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Your child will bring some happy news. They will live up to your expectations and you will feel very proud of them. There can be an improvement in the health of your spouse. Your big worries will go away. Talking about work, today is giving a very good sign for the employed people. There is a strong possibility of catching a good opportunity in your hands. At the same time, businessmen are expected to get rid of the court case. Your financial condition will be better than usual. It is not good for you to spend more than you need. Your spending nature may hinder your future plans. If you talk about your health, then you may have some stomach-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you are a student and making any effort for higher education, then today you are likely to get good news. You study diligently, soon you can get great success. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get an opportunity to have fun with the members of the house. Relationships with your younger siblings will strengthen. Your financial condition will be good. You can also buy something valuable. Talking about your work, the people doing jobs may have to face adverse situations in the office. If your boss assigns you a difficult task, then try to complete it with a calm mind. Avoid haste. There will be good profits in the hands of businessmen. If we talk about your health, then today will be a better day for you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Today is likely to be a challenging day for you in terms of love. You may have an argument with your partner. You are saved from taking any decision in haste and anger. On the other hand, your married people are advised to treat their spouses with love and respect. Avoid ignoring your beloved. You are advised to be careful in financial matters, especially if you are thinking of taking a loan or borrowing, then at this time you need to avoid it, otherwise, the pressure on you may increase a lot in future. The day is going to be normal on the work front. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to include yoga in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today can bring great relief for businessmen. Your business plans may gain momentum. Apart from this, today you will get a great opportunity to earn profit. Working professionals are advised to give up laziness in the office and focus on their important tasks. It is better that you do not postpone any of your work for tomorrow. Today will be a mixed day in terms of money. Your income will be good, but due to stalled money, your worries seem to be increasing a bit. Do not do any transaction without thinking in haste. The ambience of your home will be good. Positive changes can be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. To stay healthy, you need to organize your routine.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You are advised to be patient in adverse situations. Whether at home or workplace, today you need to take more care of this. You may have a conflict with your seniors in the office. You are advised to avoid such things, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your progress, as well as your image can also get spoiled. Businessmen can get good profits today, especially if your work is for food and drink, then your work will increase. Money situation will be normal. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, property etc. then the time is not right for that. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will not be a good day for you on the work front. If you do business in partnership, then you may suffer a big loss, as well as you will have a dispute with your partner. The mind will remain calm and you may face difficulty in taking important decisions. It is better that you control yourself and do not rush. On the other hand, if you are a working professional and despite hard work, you are not getting the results as expected, then you do not need to worry much. If you try in the right direction, you will definitely get success. Today is going to be a good day in terms of money. The ambience of your house will remain calm. Try to give enough time to your spouse. If you talk about your health, then today you will not feel well.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You will get a lot of appreciation for your good performance in the workplace. Your bosses will also be very happy with you along with your seniors. If you work hard like this, then soon you can make big progress. The economic condition of businessmen will be strengthened. There is a strong possibility of placing a big order in your hands. Today will be a very romantic day with your life partner. You can also go for a candlelight dinner with your sweetheart. If you are thinking of buying a gift for him, then the day is good for him. Talking about your health, you may feel very tired. Take out time to rest from your busy routine.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Businessmen can get the expected results today. Your financial condition will be better. Today you can also plan to start a new work. Salaried people will get results according to their hard work. Today your boss can indicate your progress. If you are a student and preparing for competitive exams then you are advised to work hard. Do not be careless in the slightest, otherwise, your dream of a beautiful future will remain incomplete. Today is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Talking about your personal life, differences with your spouse can be deep. The careless attitude of your beloved may make you unhappy. Don't make the mistake of ignoring your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you are planning to sell an old property, then today you can get a good opportunity. Working professionals are advised to be careful in the office. You may be the victim of some conspiracy. Businessmen need to avoid any kind of negligence in tax-related matters. If you make a mistake, then you may have to face the wrong result. There will be happiness in your married life. Some good news can be received from your spouse. Your relationship will be stronger. The day will prove to be better in terms of money. Today your financial problem can be solved. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Situations will be unfavourable in your personal life. You may have a dispute with a member of the household. Do not do anything in anger that will increase the bitterness in your relationship. Talking about work, do not do any work in the office in a hurry and panic. If you make a mistake then the mood of your boss can be bad, as well as your promotion is also likely to get stuck. Businessmen will get results according to their hard work. You can give tough competition to your rivals. The heart will be expensive in terms of money. It won't be a big problem though. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to the waist.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You may be worried about money. Due to financial constraints, there are chances of obstacles in your important work. You are advised to be patient at this time. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. In adversity, you will get their full support. Talking about your work, if the employed people are working hard for promotion, then today you can get some good news. Businessmen are advised to be careful in financial matters, especially if you get an investment opportunity, do not rush. You can get caught up in a driver's plan. The day is going to be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

