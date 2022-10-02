Daily Horoscope, 02 October 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You need to be careful about your health. Your health is not good today. In such a situation, keeping work separate, you need to focus on rest. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of family members. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your financial condition will be fine. You may spend more than your budget today, but you do not need to take much stress. Today is going to be an average day for you from the point of view of work. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Some good news can be received in the second part of the day, due to which the mind will be very happy.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is giving a very good sign for working professionals. Your position may be strong and today you are likely to achieve great success. Businessmen will get good profits, especially if your business is clothing, then you are likely to get a big order. Today will prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. You will be able to save more. The ambience of your house will remain calm. You will spend more time with your parents. You can also discuss some important issues today. You will get a chance to travel with your life partner. Today you can also make some important purchases. You will be cautious about your health. You may also make some changes to your daily routine.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Students are advised to work hard, especially if their exams are coming soon, then you should focus on writing your studies. Don't waste your time on useless things. Today is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. You may have to pay off any old debt. Talking about your work, you are advised to avoid conflicts with colleagues in the office. Control yourself otherwise you may create trouble for yourself. Today is going to be an average day for businessmen. The day is not suitable for taking any important business decision. Today you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully, especially avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

There will be some tension in your personal life. Today there can be an improvement in the environment of the house as well. It would be better if you take special care of your behaviour and speech. Also, avoid ignoring the advice of your elders. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to focus fully on their work in the office. If you make even a small mistake today, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. Today will be full of new opportunities for businessmen. You can see positive changes in your work. The financial side will be strong. As far as your health is concerned, due to changes in weather, you may have problems like cold, cough, cough etc.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today is going to be a very special day for you in the matter of love. You will spend a great time with your partner. Financial condition may improve. There is a possibility of getting the stalled money. However, you are advised to avoid spending without thinking. Talking about your work, the workload in the office is expected to be a bit high today. However, with your understanding and hard work, you will be able to complete all the work on time. Businessmen will have to run a lot today. In the second part of the day, travel is on the cards. Talking about health, you may have problems like headache, fever etc.



Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

A property related matter is likely to be resolved. Today your big worries will be removed, as well as soon you can also get big financial benefits. Talking about work, the office ambience is likely to be somewhat tense. Your boss will be in a very bad mood. In such a situation, you are advised not to be negligent towards the work. Businessmen will get a great opportunity to earn profit. You can make good gains from your old contacts. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today you may spend a lot of money on your children's education etc. It won't be a big problem though. The distance in the relationship withyour spouse can reduce. Today some changes can be seen in the behavior of your beloved. Your health will be fine today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. The mind will be very happy to get some good news from your child. You will feel very proud of your children. Talking about work, today can prove to be a better day for working professionals. Some of your important work in the office will be completed on time today. Also, your boss will be satisfied with your performance. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to invest today. Your financial condition is likely to rise soon. Today you can get an opportunity to meet with friends and relatives. After many days you will get enough time for yourself. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Don't make the mistake of ignoring your life partner. You also need to take care of the happiness of your beloved. The situation in romantic life is likely to remain tense. There will be fierceness in the nature of the partner. Today differences may deepen between you. Today is going to be a mixed day from the point of view of work. If you do a job, do not waste your time on things here and there. Your boss may keep an eye on you. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. Your journey will only waste your time and money. In the second part of the day, you may suddenly have a big expenditure, due to which your budget is likely to be unbalanced. If you have a heart-related disease, carelessness can prove to be costly.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is giving very good signs for the employed people. Your income may increase or you may also get a bonus. The financial problems of businessmen are likely to be resolved. Today you will be successful in completing any important work of yours. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of your parents. Maybe today you will also get an opportunity to travel with your loved ones. Today is going to be an expensive day on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take full care of your health. You should avoid junk food.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you on the work front. If you are not getting the result as per your hard work then you need to stay positive. Soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also do some important work related to money. Your personal life will be happy. You will get emotional support from loved ones. Your spouse's mood will not be good today. In such a situation, avoid discussing with them any controversial issue. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from negative thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is giving a very good sign for businessmen. Your work will gain momentum and today you can achieve great success. Your financial side is likely to be strong. Working professionals are likely to progress. If you do a government job, then you can get a promotion. The ambience of your home will be good. Your parents will be very happy with you. You will get a chance to spend a very romantic time with your life partner. If you want to plan a surprise for your beloved, then today is the right day for him. Today you will enjoy good health. You may feel very energetic.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today is likely to be a little weak for you in terms of health. Suddenly your health may decline. You will feel very lethargic. It would be better if you consult a doctor, as well as avoid disturbing the food. Talking about the work, today in the office, your boss can entrust you with a difficult task. However, you don't need to worry much. You will get full support of your seniors. Today is likely to be a good day for businessmen. If you are thinking of investing then you should take advice from your close ones. You may have an argument with your spouse. Avoid using wrong words in anger.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.