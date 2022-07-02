Daily Horoscope, 02 July 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Today is not a good sign for you in terms of health. Due to the sudden emergence of chronic disease, you may have to face a lot of problems. You need to increase your immunity. Talking about work, businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. On the other hand, employed people will have to avoid leaving any of their work incomplete. The carelessness done at this time can spoil the hard work done in the past. The day is going to be average in terms of money. You will get the support of your life partner and the relationship between you will be stronger.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:29

Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Today is going to be a very lucky day for you from a financial point of view. There is a possibility of getting money by the grace of Maa Lakshmi. Today you can also get freedom from worry related to money. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working related to transport. You are likely to get the results as expected. Competition in the office will be very high. In such a situation, you are advised to work hard. Today you can get guidance from your seniors. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Today you will have a lot of fun with the members of the house. Talking about health, you should avoid excessively fried, roasted or spicy food, especially if you already have any stomach-related disease, then do not be careless.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is giving a very good sign for the people working in a software company. There is a strong possibility of your progress. On the other hand, if you are planning to do business online, then this time is appropriate to pursue your plan. You are likely to get success. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with parents will be strong. Today, financial benefits from your father are also possible. Married natives should not wake up misunderstandings in their relationship. If you have any issues in your mind, then talk openly with your beloved. Worrying too much can spoil your health. It is better that you avoid taking stress.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are working on a big project in the office, then you will get the support of your seniors, as well as you will get the support of colleagues. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to earn a profit, especially if you do business in partnership, then today you can expect big profits. The ambience of your home can improve. If there is estrangement between your family members, then today all the grievances will be removed and mutual love will increase. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on children's education etc. If you talk about your health, then suddenly there may be a problem today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Today will prove to be a better day for you. Be it personal or professional life, today all your work will be completed according to your plan. First of all, let's talk about your work, if any of your work is incomplete in the office for a long time, then today you will get great relief from its completion. Your boss will also be very happy with your performance. On the other hand, businessmen may have to work a lot. You are likely to get success after a hard struggle. Your financial condition will be fine. Keep a balance between your income and expenses, this will save you from a financial crisis. If there are any elderly members in the house, then take full care of their health. If you talk about your health, then today you will feel very fresh and relaxed.

Lucky Colour:Brown

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be a very auspicious day for businessmen. Worries related to money will go away. Today you can get the money that has been stopped. However, you are advised to make good use of your hard earned money. Employed people need to do their work diligently, especially if your boss assigns you any work, then you should give priority to it. Try to maintain a good relationship with the elders of the house. Don't make the mistake of ignoring their words. Spouse can make a big demand from you. In such a situation, there may be some disputes between you. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today is giving a good sign for working professionals. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. However, you need to keep working hard in future also. Businessmen are advised to be careful. There can be financial loss due to a major obstacle in any of your important work. You may have to face the wrong consequences of decisions taken in haste. Things will be normal in your personal life. The behaviour of your family members will not be good towards you. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. Your financial condition will be fine. Your health will be weak. Your health may deteriorate due to carelessness in the diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Businessmen can make good profits, especially if your work is in luxury items, then there is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. Try to complete your important tasks in the office as soon as possible. If you are careless then your problems may increase. Today is a very good sign for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. On the family front, the day will give mixed results. You also need to take care of the happiness of your loved ones, especially try to spend more time with your children. They need your guidance at this time. Talking about your health, today you may have back problems.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are thinking of taking a risky decision and have any kind of dilemma in your mind, then you should take advice from your close ones. Do not do any work at this time without thinking. There is a strong possibility of getting some good news in the office today for working professionals. You will be very positive and upbeat today. From an economic point of view, today is going to be a good day for you. Spending more than necessary can spoil your budget. Talking about love, try to increase your trust in your partner. Avoid doubting your partner by coming in the words of others. The day is going to be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you have recently given an interview for a job in a big company, then there is a strong possibility of getting an offer letter today. Stay positive like this and keep working hard. Soon all your dreams will come true. Small businessmen can get expected results, especially if your work is related to stationery, grocery, dairy etc. There are signs of improvement in your financial condition. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. Today suddenly you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones due to the arrival of some guests at home. After a long time, you will find yourself in a better mood today. Your financial condition will be fine. You can also help someone close financially. There is a strong possibility of improvement in health.

Lucky Colour:Yellow

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. You may have problems like headache, insomnia, fatigue etc. It would be better today to keep work aside and focus on rest. You can achieve success in life only by staying healthy. The time of change is going on for working professionals. Businessmen are likely to get good results of their hard work.your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your affection for each other will also increase. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to meet old friends.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. Suddenly some of your important work may get interrupted. Apart from this, you can also get caught in some legal trouble. In such a situation, you are advised to act with patience and understanding. One wrong decision of yours can increase your problems. Working professionals are advised to control their anger in the office. Confrontation with your seniors is possible. If you do not agree with any of their points, then try to present your side calmly. The ongoing efforts regarding money can be successful, due to which you will be very disappointed. Instead of being afraid of the ups and downs in life, you should face them boldly. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will be very worried and many negative thoughts can also come to your mind.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

