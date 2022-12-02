Daily Horoscope, 02 December 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

On the economic front, today will be full of ups and downs. Be very careful in transactions. Today you need to avoid borrowing. On the other hand, working professionals should make good use of their time in the office. If you have pending work, try to complete them as soon as possible. Do not waste your time on things here and there. The situation in your personal life will be more pleasant. You will get the support of your family members. Today you can get a special surprise from some members of the house. Your relationship with your loved ones will be even stronger. In terms of money, the day will be better than average. If we talk about your health, then you may have an allergic infection.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you are a businessman then today you are advised to be careful. Avoid violating government rules, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. Employed people can get good results. Today your hard work will be successful and the path of progress can open for you. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Your budget may be unbalanced. You need to control your expenses, otherwise, the debt pressure may increase. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Today you will spend a very good time with each other. You will get a chance to share your mind. In terms of health, the day is expected to be mixed.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

If you focus more on your work in the office, it will be better. Do not interfere much with the work of your colleagues. This habit of yours can get you in trouble today. Businessmen may get a good opportunity today. There is a strong possibility of solving your financial problem. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have an argument with some family members. You may have to face opposition from them. You better control yourself. Anger and haste can disturb the unity and peace of your home. Your financial condition will be good. You can get something valuable. As far as your health is concerned, do not do any work in haste and panic, otherwise, you may get hurt.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 10:00 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you are having a rift with your spouse, then the bitterness between you can end by talking. However, you are advised to take more care of your behaviour. There will be happiness from your child's side. His performance in the field of education will be very good and you will feel very proud of him. You can get success in work-related efforts, be it a job or business, today you will get a good opportunity. Try to give your best. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. Stopped money will be received. Apart from this, you will get a good chance to earn money. If you work wisely in this way, then soon all your financial problems will go away. In terms of health, the day is going to be average.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If any career-related concern is troubling you or there is confusion in your mind, then you can take advice from your close ones. Don't take any decision in haste which you will regret in future. If you work in a foreign company, today you may have to face an adverse situation. You are advised to concentrate fully on your work, otherwise, your job may be in danger. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You can get great success with little effort. The stalled work will be completed. Today you are expected to get financial benefits. your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of your parents. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid staying awake late at night.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Stubborn and obstinate nature of children can increase your difficulties today. In such a situation, you are advised to act wisely. Don't be overly strict. Your spouse's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you need to avoid discussing controversial issues. The increasing workload can make you feel very tired. If you work, you may have to work overtime. On the other hand, the chances of a long journey are being made for businessmen. In terms of money, the day can prove to be better. Today you will be able to save more. As far as your health is concerned, there is a strong possibility of deterioration in your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your complete focus will be on your goal. Today you will be very confident and will take your smallest decisions carefully. You will be very serious about work. Today you can also travel related to your work. Businessmen can make changes in their business plans. If you do a job then this time is very good for you. The more hard work you do, the better result you will get. In terms of money, the day can prove to be better. Today, chances of getting money are being made for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your elders. With the improvement in the health of the child, and your big worry can go away. If we talk about your health, today you will feel very refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are a student and your examinations are going to come soon, then you are advised to give up laziness and focus fully on your studies. If you are negligent then your dreams of a beautiful future may go awry. The ambience of the house will not be right today. Your careless attitude may disturb your parents. It will be better that you do not do any such work which will hurt the hearts of your loved ones. Your financial condition will be fine. The day is not suitable for making big expenses. Talking about the work, your coordination with your seniors in the office can deteriorate. Your arrogance can become the cause of trouble for you today. Businessmen may have to run a lot. However, your hard work will not go in vain. Today will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you want to give a valuable gift to your life partner, today is a favorable day. Today you will also get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Your worries regarding work may increase. However, avoid worrying too much. When the right time comes, things will be seen turning in your favor. Stay positive and work hard. In terms of money, the day is going to be very expensive. However, your good stars will not allow any kind of problem. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to meet old friends. Today you can also get some good suggestions from them. As far as your health is concerned, there is a strong possibility of improvement in health. However, do not be negligent in any way.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You are advised to use your speech very thoughtfully, otherwise today you can hurt someone's heart in a joking manner. Today is not giving a good sign in terms of money. There is a possibility of a decline in your financial condition. If you are negligent then you may face big trouble in future. Talking about work, working professionals need to follow the advice of their seniors in the office. If they give you suggestions related to work, then you must pay attention to them. Businessmen can get big benefits today. Especially if your work is related to foreign companies, then you can expect good profits. The day is going to be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

The ambience of the house will be very good today. If there are any marriageable members in the house, then a good proposal can come for them. Soon a spiritual program will be organized in your house. Your financial condition will be fine. However, today is not a good day to do any major financial transactions. Talking about work, if you do a job and you are not getting the expected results, then you may not be trying in the right direction. It will be better if you think about this with a calm mind. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. You will have to work very hard to complete the stalled work. Today you may also have to face some challenges. If you already have any disease then your problem may increase.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Due to the sudden arrival of some guests in the house, there can be obstacles in your plans for the day. Apart from this, a lot of your money can also be spent today. Don't make the mistake of spending more than your budget to impress others. Your boss' anger can flare up due to pending tasks in the office. Today you may have to face their displeasure. If you are planning to start your own small business after leaving the job, then do not be in a hurry in such matters. Take advise from your loved ones, as well as take your final decision after careful consideration. Your financial condition will be normal. There may be a sudden health-related problem in the second part of the day.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.