Daily Horoscope, 01 September 2022: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

From the point of view of work, today is likely to be a challenging day for you. There may be obstacles in your important work. Avoid taking any decision in haste and panic, otherwise, your problems may increase. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the full support of your loved ones even in adverse circumstances. Your financial condition is likely to be better than usual. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to bones. You are also advised to make some changes in your eating habits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:23

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You may have to face some problems today due to a lack of money. It is possible that you will have to take a loan or even a loan. It would be better if you make your financial decisions wisely. The ambience of your home will remain calm. You will spend a good time with your loved ones today. Talking about your work, the mood of your boss in the office will be somewhat bad. In such a situation, a small mistake can cost you dearly. It is possible that the responsibility given to you may also be taken back from you. Businessmen can get mixed profits. You need to work harder. Talking about your health, you may have problems related to teeth.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You will have a lot of interest in worship and you can go to any religious place or you can organize puja or havan etc. at home itself. By worshipping God, you will feel peace of mind. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Your deposited capital will increase, as well as you can get a new source of income. Your personal life will be happy. Profit is possible from your mother's side. Working professionals will get the support of higher officials in the office. Today all your work will be completed easily. Businessmen can get good profits. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. You can get enough time for yourself.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

The situation in your marital life seems to be normal. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the relationship with the spouse. There may be a change in the behaviour of your loved one. It would be better if you forget all the resentment and start a new one. Your financial condition will be good. However, the day is not good for making any big expenditure. Talking about work, today is likely to be challenging for people working related to sales. Your work is done may suddenly deteriorate. Apart from this, you will also feel a lot of pressure today. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking long journeys. Your health will be weak. You avoid being careless.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

If you are a businessman then you are advised to take your business decisions very carefully, especially if you are planning to take a loan from a bank etc. You need to avoid taking it. Working professionals need to avoid any kind of change at this time. Your financial condition will be normal. Spending extravagantly is not good for you. The more you focus on saving, the better off you will be. Try to maintain a good relationship with your father. You need to avoid ignoring their words. There may be health problems. You need to take care of yourself.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:35

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be a very romantic day for you in terms of love. You can get a chance to travel with your partner to a nice place. Today you can openly share your mind with your partner. Today will also be a special day for married people. The happiness of your married life will increase. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some important work related to you today. The ambience of your home will remain calm. Today you can get a wonderful surprise from your loved ones. To stay healthy, you should do light exercise daily along with good food and drink.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will be a lucky day for you. First of all, let's talk about your work, there is a chance of progress for working professionals. Your hard work can bring you great success today. At the same time, there are signs of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. Any major problem of the people working related to transport will be solved and today your work will proceed smoothly. Your financial condition will be good. Your spouse will get emotional support. Today your loved ones can also do something special for you. Be cautious about your health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The problems of the people doing business in partnership seem to be increasing. Co-ordination with your partner may deteriorate. Apart from this, you are also likely to suffer financial loss. Working professionals may have to face the anger of your boss in the office. Due to your small carelessness, your progress can be stopped due to big loss. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However, you are advised to avoid spending more on hobbies. If you live in a joint family then you need to live in harmony with your family members. Avoid putting small things on your heart. The day will be fine in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today is a very good sign for you on the economic front. Today suddenly you can get money, as well as your financial problem will also be solved. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of elders. If you take any important decision today, then you can get the full support of your loved ones. Talking about work, working professionals will get praise from your boss in the office, which will increase your confidence. However, you need to stay away from negative emotions like ego. Businessmen may have to struggle very hard today. Talking about health, you may have a problem related to the throat. Avoid cold things.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 44

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you are a student and you are preparing for any competitive exam then you need to work harder. Make good use of your time, as well as keep taking advice from your teachers. Today is going to be a busy day for you on the work front. Be it job or business workload will be more. Businessmen may have to run a lot today. Your financial condition will be fine. Use your words carefully while talking to your spouse. Your slippery tongue can create a rift between you. To stay healthy, you need to eat on time as well as get enough rest. Don't make the mistake of neglecting your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:13

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are planning to go on a religious journey for a long time, then today your plan can go ahead and soon you will get a chance to undertake a religious journey. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. Apart from this, today you may have to repay any old loan or loan. The ambience of your home will be very good and today you will feel a different pleasure in working. Small businessmen can make good financial gains. Your work will increase. If you have a migraine then you should avoid being careless.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You may get the desired result. People associated with media and politics can achieve great success. At the same time, people doing fashion-related work are also expected to get results as expected today. If you are unemployed then there is a strong possibility of getting employment today. Your financial condition can improve. You will get the blessings of your parents. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. There will be love and enthusiasm in your married life. Your health will be good.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

