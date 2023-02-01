Daily Horoscope, 01 February 2023: Todays Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Today is going to be very special for you. Today you can get some good news, due to which your mind will be very happy. You will get good results on the work front. You will complete all your work with full enthusiasm and energy. Financial condition will be good. However, you need to avoid making big expenses. As far as your health is concerned, today you will enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Try to maintain good coordination with your spouse. Don't get into fights over small things. The day will be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on unnecessary things. Today you can be a part of an important meeting in the office. It will be better that you present your side with full confidence. Businessmen will get mixed profits. There can be a health-related problem.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Today is going to be a very busy day for you. If you do a job, then the pressure of work may increase on you in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid haste and panic. Businessmen will get a good opportunity. Your business will get a new direction. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can go on a romantic dinner date with your spouse. Today you can also get a beautiful surprise from your beloved. The day will be average in terms of health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

If you do business in partnership and are thinking of taking your business forward, then today you may have to face an adverse situation. It will be better that you do not take any decision in haste. People doing jobs will have to try to keep their behaviour good in the office. Unnecessary arrogance can tarnish your image. Along with this, it will also have a bad effect on your work. Your financial condition will be normal. You pay more attention to savings. Try to increase your faith in your spouse. Negligence about your health is not good.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 11:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You will get a chance to spend more time with your parents today. You will also get their guidance. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then today you can also get the approval of your family members. You can be assigned some difficult tasks in the office. In such a situation, you will have to face some problems. Stay positive and work hard, and you will definitely get success. Today is going to be a normal day for businessmen. To strengthen your financial side, today you can take a big financial decision. Your health will be fine.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 8:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then your hard work will be successful. Boss can give you big responsibility in the office. In such a situation, you should avoid making any kind of mistake. Soon the doors of progress will open for you. Businessmen can get results as expected. The ambience of your house will be calm. You will get the love and support of your family members.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Today will be full of ups and downs for you on the work front. It will be better if you leave lethargy and laziness and focus on your important tasks. This time is very important for you. Do not destroy it with useless things. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to get rid of debt soon, then you have to take your financial decisions very carefully. Your concern about the health of children may increase. As far as your health is concerned, do not be negligent in catering.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

If you are a businessman and you are going to make a big deal today, then for some reason your work may get stuck in the middle. Although this problem of yours is temporary. Soon your problem will be solved. Working professionals need to complete all their work fast in the office. Your lateness can land you in trouble. Today will be better than usual for you in terms of money. While conversing with your spouse, use words thoughtfully. Today you will be very worried about your health.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Today will prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed according to your plan. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. You may have to pay an old bill. There will be better coordination in the relationship with your spouse. Today you can also discuss future plans. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can also be discussed at home. As far as your health is concerned, you will have to avoid working till late at night.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 3:35 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

If you feel burdened by work for a few days, today can prove to be better for you. You will get enough time for yourself. Unemployed people of this amount can get employment today. You are very likely to get results according to your hard work. Your financial condition will be fine. If you have given a loan or loan to someone, today you can get your money back. Any religious program can be organized at home today. If you are going to travel today, then your journey will be very auspicious. There are signs of improvement in your health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 11:20 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Conditions will be pleasant in your married life. If you are planning to do something special for your spouse, then today is the right day for it. You will be very lucky in terms of money. You can get good money with less effort. You will get full cooperation from your seniors in the office. Along with this, your confidence and morale will also increase. Businessmen can get big financial benefits. If you have a problem with high blood pressure, then you have to avoid anger and stress.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:00 am

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Due to ill health, there may be obstacles in your day-to-day plans. Don't be a little careless about your health. You will get the company of your boss in the office. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. Businessmen can get good opportunities. You are likely to get a big order. With the help of your spouse, any of your major problems can be solved. You will feel very proud of your beloved. On the economic front, the day is going to be mixed.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.