Dog Symbolism: What Does It Indicate?

Dogs are the most faithful creatures that were created to be best friends for men. They are cute creatures that have maintained a relationship with a human touch with the man. Dogs do have some paranormal sense that alerts them when something is bound to happen. Hence, they signal humans when such a time is near. Dogs have an unbreakable faith in man which men do not have amongst themselves., S=Dogs, like crows and pigeons have been associated with several symbolisms.

Some omens related to dogs are listed below.

1. When a person steps out of the house for a journey, a dog coming near him with a piece of bread in its mouth is said to have a prophetic implication.

2. In the same case, if the dog walks towards him with a stone in his mouth, it is an inauspicious indication.

3. If a person is going out for a visit, he sees two dogs fighting, it means he will quarrel with someone.

4. If the person who is about to travel, sees a lean and skinny dog, then he may encounter a scary sight.

5. If dog comes to see a man, while he is out somewhere, he will be a winner.

6. If a dog in a seated position wags its ears upon seeing a man, it is inauspicious.

7. If a dog scratches its head upon seeing you is a good omen.

8. If a dog gnaws your hand, it means that a criminal is getting along well with you,

9. If it gnaws at your Left Thigh, the person becomes popular amongst women.

10. If it gnaws at your right thigh: You will have a fight in your house.

11. If it gnaws at your left thigh, you will lose your popularity amongst women.

12. Apart from the above we have other general omens that dogs indicate. They are as follows.

13. If dogs scratch their feet before the main door of your house, you can expect guests to visit you..

14. If you happen to see dogs found playing with each other, it is an auspicious signal.

15. If the dog enters the house with a piece of cloth, it spells trouble for you.

16. It is auspicious if a dog stands at a clean place while you go out for a journey.

17. If the dog sleeps with its head curled near its feet, travel should be avoided at that time at any cost.

18. If the dog insists on you giving something to it, the owner of that dog receives money, Dogs sniffing you s bad omen

19. When a dog approaches you with a shoe or chappal in his mouth, the entire day is turns out to be unfavourable for you.

20. If you see a piece of wet meat or a bone in the mouth of the dog, it is a good signal.

21. If a dog carries a dry bone in its mouth, it is an ill omen for the person who sees it.

22. When a dog stretches his legs or wags his ears, the task for which you have set out will be unfinished and you will encounter hindrances while travelling.

23. When a dog scratches the walls, theft is predicted,

24. When the dog with his face towards the sun in the South-West barks at afternoon, danger from fire or thieves is expected. It is also a signal for family disputes.

25. Any member in the family can fall sick when the dog keeps his body on one step and head on the other and looks at a woman.

26. When a dog sniffs the shoes or footwear of a person, your journey turns out to be successful.

27. When a dog wails from the rooftop of your house, it indicates calamity.

28. When a dog lifts himself towards the legs of a person it indicates success.

29. If a dog barks at a person from behind, it indicates trouble.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.