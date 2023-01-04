Crow Symbolism: Know About Spiritual Meanings Attached To This Bird

A great many of us believe in omens and their implications on human life. During shraddha ceremonies, the pinda made of rice balls is offered to the crows at the end. Crows come in during that time, call their brethren, and consume it. This is supposed to please the departed soul as crows are supposed to personify the dead people on that day.

Not only crows, other birds also are linked to good and bad omens. Of all the birds, the crow omen is most significant. Usually, it is believed that the departed souls are carried by the birds and their visit to your home may mean several things. Birds in ancient times, were considered as carriers of omen and auspice. A popular omen says that a bird entering and exiting through a closed room signifies death. If a bird flies around the house and knocks over the glass pane of the window, it is a death call which can't be ignored.

If one sees a bird before embarking on a journey, it is highly auspicious. But it should fly from your right to left in order to be auspicious. If it flies from your left side to the right side, it is inauspicious.

Some animals and birds appearing repeatedly in dreams is supposed to forebode unfavourable results. Their appearance tells that something wrong may happen to us in the future.

It is a very inauspicious indication to see a crow in your dreams again and again. If you see many crows surrounding a dead body in your dream, the dream predicts very favourable results. If many crows gather around your house, it spells trouble for you. Know more about crow symbolism and the spiritual meanings attached to this bird.



1.

Crows cawing, crows at the main gate or before the house, shows that guests are going to arrive. If a crow sits on a man's head, it is a sign of trouble. He will either be penniless or he will die.

2. When the crow makes a kai-kai sound, it denotes profits.

3. When it sounds like kran-kran, it shows that the man will meet a beautiful woman.

4. When it makes a kun-kun sound, it brings a news of death.

5. When the crow caws anxiously, it indicates the end of the meal.

6. When the crow sounds like Kah-Kah, it indicates collaboration with a kingly person.

7. When the crow crows like koin-koin, it gives news about a popular person.

8. When the crow flies making a kron-kron sound and you hear it, you receive blessings from spirits.

9. When the crow makes a Kul-Kul, or Kullu-Kullu, or Kul-Kullu, noise, the person will acquire new clothes.

10. When a crow crows like a crow, it indicates growth in some sphere.

11. In legends the crow was considered a reliable harbinger (bird of omen). The place where it is fed, grows prosperous and it also removes the doshas of Rahu and Ketu.

