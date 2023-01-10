Astrological Remedies For Makar Sankranti 2023: Things To Donate As Per The Zodiac Signs

Makara Sankranti is well known and celebrated for its untold spiritual, religious and practical benefits. It is also otherwise known as kite flying festival which carries its own significance. It is a day that fulfils all that is asked from Sun God by anyone and any venture that you start on this day, proves to be successful. Donating certain objects on this day, fulfils wishes of a lifetime. Not only materialistic benefits, it also showers happiness, peace, and prosperity. So the below measures, if undertaken with a devout attitude, certainly fulfils all the wishes we ask for. Let us get into details.

1. Prior to taking bath on the Sankranti day, add a small portion of sesame seeds to the bathing water. Bathing with sesame water blesses one with auspicious results as well as frees him from health ailments.

2. In case you are sick on the day of Sankranti, you must apply the paste of sesame seeds and then take a cleansing bath. This would augur well for your health and keeps you fit.

3. After the bath, pour in some sesame seeds into water and offer as arghya to Sun. It induces enlightenment in your thoughts and makes you goal oriented and lets you focus on achieving your goals.

4. Blankets, ghee, woollen clothes sesame etc have sin cleansing properties in them upon their donation. So donating these above things, your past errors will be cleansed and you will blessed with peace and affluence.

5. If you have a malefic Sun in your horoscope, buy a Surya Yantra or get one done from some competent fortune teller and place it in your home. Chant the surya Mantra 501 times as this will help mitigate the malefic effects on Makar Sankranti.

6. Mix Jaggery with milk and rice and consume it on this day. This will accrue blessings of Lord Sun. Post this, you can float raw rice and jaggery into the water stream to please Lord Sun..

7. To mitigate the ill effects of an adversely placed Sun in your horoscope, throw a copper coin into a stream of water..

Advertisement

Things To Donate On Makar Sankranti 2023 According To Your Sign

1. Aries: Mosquito nets and sesame seeds would be the best gifts. It would fulfil your wishes very quickly.

2. Taurus: Donate sesame and woollen clothes. It will prove very beneficial to you.

3. Gemini: Consider Mosquito nets for gifting. This will accrue tremendously positive results.

4. Cancer: Sesame, soap, and woollen garments can be chosen to get positive benefits.

5. Leo: Donating mole, blanket, and mosquito net would be the luckiest options.

6. Virgo: Donate sesame, blanket, oil, and urad dal as it will usher in prosperous times.

7. Libra: you should think of donating oil, cotton, clothes, and mosquito nets as per your budget constraints. It proves enormously helpful.

8. Scorpio: Rice and lentil porridge should be given to the needy and the poor. It will get your their blessings and also luck will be on your side.

9. Sagittarius: It is good to donate sesame seeds and gram pulses as it brings in good tidings.

10. Capricorn: You should donate oil, sesame, woollen clothes, blankets, and books on Makar Sankranti in 2023. This remedy, if properly followed, fulfils all your wishes.

11. Aquarius: Without overstretching your budget, donate oil, clothes, soap, etc., to the needy. Your luck will be in your favour.

12. Pisces: You can donate sesame, grams, a blanket, and a mosquito net. Sins will be cleansed, of the past life and happy times will be ahead of you.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assuptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption