Are Your Inlaws Control Freaks? Use These Feng Shui Tips To Befriend Them

Conflicts in relationships between mother-in-law and daughter in law have existed over centuries. They share a perfectly love hate relationship which is normal to expect in this relationship. If nothing works, to settle the problem, we can bring in some Feng Shui into the picture and try sorting it out. To put it in the Feng Shui way, Bossy people are the ones who represent a stronger yang element in their relationship and the person who is more of the yin element will feel subdued and suppressed. Yin has a negative, passive and feminine shade to it whereas yang is seen as positive, active and masculine. On the whole Yin is feminine, yang is masculine. The famous yin-yang symbol originated in Taoism/Daoism. While the Yin is likened to the trough of a wave, the Yang is likened to a light swirl of water.

Feng Shui Cures For a Bossy Husband

Now as a solution, the daughter in law who feels subdued, must increase her exposure to yang element and the husband must expose himself to more yin element. One of the ways to imbibe the yang element, is to dress in such a way that it brings out the confidence and yang element in your and also creates an illusion of an increased stature. You will feel more in control of yourself. Also use brighter colours for decorating your own room to increase the yang quotient.

Feng Shui Remedies For A Bossy Mom In Law

With a dominating mom in law, you need to learn to assert yourself and feel more confident about yourself. If you spend most of your time in the living room, make sure you sit diagonally opposite the door, furthest from it and facing it. If possible, choose a east southeast or north west facing bedroom or at least sleep with your head facing these directions. Yellow flowers or flowering plant in a clay vase placed in the south west of your home will strengthen your energy. Wear clothes that add the inches to your stature. Bright green, purple or red, are the feng shui colours that augur well for elevating your yang spirit. See that your mom inlaw sleeps in the north or west of your house so that she feels more relaxed. When you both are sitting together for a casual chat, see that she is facing north or west. Decorate her room in pale green or pastel shades of blue so that her yang is reduced and yin surfaces. Keep a rubber plant in her room.

General Remedies

Hang a crystal heart in your room as it will be a good remedy for your maladies and bring you closer. This stone is known to revive the missing love in marriage. It just works on the areas that need it. You can also keep small flowering bushes at home as these symbolise beauty, love and life. But place them in the southwest corner of your house. These Feng Shui tips can work better if they are aided by your efforts to keep it balanced and happy. Couple your best efforts with these Feng Shui remedies to make them work more meaningfully.