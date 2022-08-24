Womens Equality Day 2022: Indian Movies On Equality And Empowerment

Indian Movies On Gender Equality And Women Empowerment

1. The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam, 2021)

Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, this Malayalam language movie was an eye-opener. This movie rips through patriarchy, the foundation of family and religion, even in modern India. The story follows a woman's struggle to be the submissive wife her husband and family expect her to be and her journey to change herself - more like, not to change herself to appease the societal rules women should abide by.

2. 36 Chowringhee Lane (Bengali, 1981)

Written and directed by Aparna Sen, the movie tells the story of Violet, a middle-aged Anglo-Indian teacher living alone at 36 Chowringhee Lane in Calcutta. When a former student and her boyfriend start visiting, Violet welcomes them with open arms. There's beauty and strength in being by yourself, and the way the main character doesn't let her friends' trickery affect her reflects the comfort a woman finds in having her own space and enjoying her own company. A liberated woman is a content in her own company, after all.

3. Nil Battey Sannata (Hindi, 2015)

Internationally released as The New Classmate, this fun and thought-provoking film highlight the importance of education for women. In the film, Swara Bhaskar plays Chanda Sahay, a high school dropout, housemaid, and single mom. Soon, she starts dreaming of a new future. Throughout the film, the audience is gently prompted to recognize the humanity of those deprived of equality in all aspects of life due to poverty.

4. How Old Are You (Malayalam, 2014)

Nirupama's story speaks to Indian women who are often taken for granted and blamed for everything. Rajeev, her husband, is told he has to move to Ireland for work, and Nirupama wants to go with him. Rajeev tells his wife, "But it's not possible because of the high cost of living in Ireland." How Old Are You is about Nirupama finding her forgotten self and taking back control, encouraging its viewers of the same.