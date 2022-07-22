National Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners; Suriya And Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor Award

The 68th National Film Awards winners were announced today in New Delhi, and it looks like the South movie industry bagged the most. This prestigious award was established in 1954 by the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Government of India. This year's ceremony honoured films from 2020 in several categories due to COVID-19-related delays.

Full List Of Winners Of The 68th National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela

Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol

Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam

Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak

Best Children's Film: Sumi

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda

Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela

