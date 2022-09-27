Asha Parekh To Be Honoured With Dada Saheb Phalke Award, 2020

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to legendary actress Ms Asha Parekh. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi.

Announcing the decision Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said "I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema." The Minister also announced that the 68th National Film Awards will be held on 30th September 2022 and will be presided over by President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu.