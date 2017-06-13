Sri Ganesha Sankat Nashana Stotra For Sankashti Chathurthi

In every month of the lunar calendar, two Chaturthis are observed. One that is seen after Amavasya is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. The other one comes in the Krishna Paksha after the Poornima day. This Chaturthi is known as the Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti fasting is done every month by the Hindus and is considered to be very auspicious. When the Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angarki Chaturthi. This day is considered to be very auspicious. Fasts and Poojas are done on this day. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated in the south and western regions of India. The states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu celebrate this occasion with special enthusiasm.

The people keep fasts for Lord Ganesha. They consume only fruits, vegetables and roots on this day. The fast is broken only after one sees the moon at night. It is believed that Lord Ganesha destroys all the obstacles in the lives of his devotees and blesses those that observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast.

On this occasion, we present to you the Sri Ganesh Sankat Nashana Stotra. It is one of the most powerful stotras dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Read on to learn the Stotra and its meaning.

Sri Ganesha Sankat Nashana Stotra & Its Meaning

"Om Pranamya Sirasa devam Gauri Puthram Vinayakam

Bhaktavasam Smarennithyam Ayuh Kamartha Siddaye"

With head bowed, let me unceasingly worship in my mind the god Vinayaka, the son of Gauri, the refuge of his devotees, for the complete attainment of longevity, amorous desires and wealth.

"Prathamam Vakrathundam cha Ekadantham Dvithiyakam

Thrithiyam Krishna Pingaaksham Gajavakthram Chathurthakam"

Firstly, as the one with the twisted trunk. Secondly, as the one with the single tusk. Thirdly, as the one with the fawn coloured eyes. Fourthly, as the one with the elephant's mouth...

"Lambodaram Panchamam cha Shashtam Vikatameva cha

Saptamam Vighna Rajam cha Dhoomravarnam thathashtakam"

Fifthly, as the pot-bellied one, sixthly, as the monstrous one, seventhly, as the king of obstacles, eighthly, as the smoke coloured one...

"Navamam Phala Chandram cha Dasamam thu Vinayakam

Ekadasam Ganapathim Dwadasam thu Gajananam"

Ninethly, as the moon crested one, tenthly, as the remover of hindrances, eleventhly, as the Lord of the hordes, twelfthly, as the one with the elephant's face.

"Dwadasaithani Namaani Thri Sandhyam Yah Pathennarah

Na cha Vighna Bhayam thasya Sarva Siddhi karim Prabho"

Whosoever repeats these twelve names at dawn, noon and sunset, for him there is no fear of failure, and there is constant good fortune.

"Vidyarthi Labhate Vidyam Dhanarthi Labhate Dhanam

Puthrarthi Labhate Putraam Mokshaarthi Labhate Gatim"

He who desires knowledge obtains knowledge. He who desires sons gets sons. He who desires salvation obtains the way.

"Japeth Ganapthi Stotram Shadbhirmaasai Phalam Labheth,

Samvatsarena Siddhim cha Labhate Naathra Samsayaha"

Whosoever mutters the hymn to Ganapati reaches his aim in six months, and in a year reaches perfection, on this point there is no doubt.

"Ashtabhyo Brahmanebhyash cha Likhitwa yah Samarpayeth

Thasya Vidya bhavetsarva Ganeshasya Prasadathaha"

Whosoever makes eight copies of it, and has them distributed to as many brahmans, he reaches knowledge instantaneously, by the grace of Ganesh.

"Ithi Sri Narada Purane Sankata Nashana Ganapathi Sthothram Sampoornam."