Narayaneeyam: The Story Of Lord Narayana

In the Hindu religion, there are many spiritual and religious books of huge merit and significance. One such book is the Narayaneeyam written by Melpatoor Narayana Bhattatiri. Born in a small village of the state of Kerala, Bhattatiri was a great devotee of Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor Temple. In his devotion, he created the most heart-touching and soothing version of the Srimad Bhagvata Purana by Ved Vyasa.

The Narayaneeyam is a shortened version of the original Srimad Bhagavata Purana. The original text of Srimad Bhagavata Purana has a total of 18,000 shlokas. Melpattur Bhattatiri condensed the original text into the Holy Narayaneeyam, which has a total of 1036 shlokas that are collected in the 100 odd chapters.

The important thing to note is that though the Narayaneeyam is incredibly short when compared to its original text, none of the essence or principles are lost in translation. The holy book of Narayaneeyam is written in Sanskrit; and it is written in beautiful and carefully chosen words. Reading it will make you feel the presence of Lord Krishna.

Today, we list out some of the facts that you should know about the Holy book of Narayaneeyam. These facts may inspire you to read the book yourself. Naraayaneeyam is available in its original form in Sanskrit. If you are unable to understand Sanskrit, you may also read the translations.

Narayaneeyam Is Dedicated To Lord Guruvayoorappan.

The temple dedicated to Lord Krishna is situated in the city of Guruvayoor. Hence, Lord Krishna is called Guruvayoorappan, which can be translated as 'the master or father of Guruvayoor'.

Narayaneeyam Is Famous For Its Capability To Cure Diseases

The Holy book of Narayaneeyam is said to be one of the favourites of Lord Krishna. The devotee who religiously reads this book is blessed with a lot of things; but the most important blessing received is that of good health. There have been reports of even deadly diseases being cured by the power of Narayaneeyam and the grace of Lord Guruvayoorappan.

Melpattur Narayana Bhattatiri Was A Cripple And Was Cured After Writing The Narayaneeyam

Melpattur Bhattatiri had a teacher by the name of Achyuta Pisharody. He fell sick due to the attack of a painful form of paralysis. Melpattur Bhattariti prayed to the Lord Guruvayoorappan that the disease be cured and if it cannot be so, let it be transferred to him. Accordingly, Melpattur fell sick with the disease and the teacher was cured. He then wrote the Narayaneeyam and dedicated it to the Lord. This way, he too was cured of the terrible disease.

It Was On The Advice Of The Poet Ezhutachan That Melpattur Began Writing The Narayaneeyam

Ezhutachan is the most revered poet of the Malayalam language. When he heard of Melpattur's disease, he sent word that he must start with fish to be cured. This caused a lot of outrage in the society, as Melpattur was a devout vegetarian. But Melpattur understood that Ezhutachan had actually asked him to start writing a book that glorified Lord Guruvayoorappan with the Matsya avatar.

There Are Specific Chapters That You Can Read To Gain The Desired Results

There are chapters that give you the results that you desire if you read or listen to these. Each chapter is known as a dashakam. The following is the list that explains which chapters one must read for what result.

2- Be respected in heaven

12- Attain great positions

13- Wealth, long life and fame

15- Reach the lotus like feet of Vishnu

16- Long life, committed sins would be destroyed

17- Dangers would be avoided

18- Victory, would be blessed with children

19- Would be blessed with detachment

22- Mind would not get attracted by bad actions

23- Would get rid of fear, sins would be destroyed

24- Would be blessed with detachment

25- Would be protected against dangers

26- Would get rid of sins, mind will be firm when dangers come

27, 28- Would be victorious in all jobs, would get great fame

30,31- Would get rid of all sins, would get salvation

32- All desires would be fulfilled

33- Devotion would increase

40- Devotion would increase

51- All wishes would be fulfilled

52- All wishes would be fulfilled

60- (1-3 stanza) Would get married quickly

69- Would get great devotion, ignorance would be wiped out

80- Sins would vanish, Gossip will not defame us

82- Would get victory in all jobs

83- All sins would vanish

85- Problems in life would vanish

87- Would get wealth, Would get detachment

88- Problems would get solved

89-(Stanza 7-10) Would get salvation, problems would not occur

97- Would get detachment

100- Long life, happiness and health would result