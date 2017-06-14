Narayaneeyam: The Story Of Lord Narayana

In the Hindu religion, there are many spiritual and religious books of huge merit and significance. One such book is the Narayaneeyam written by Melpatoor Narayana Bhattatiri. Born in a small village of the state of Kerala, Bhattatiri was a great devotee of Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor Temple. In his devotion, he created the most heart-touching and soothing version of the Srimad Bhagvata Purana by Ved Vyasa.
The Narayaneeyam is a shortened version of the original Srimad Bhagavata Purana. The original text of Srimad Bhagavata Purana has a total of 18,000 shlokas. Melpattur Bhattatiri condensed the original text into the Holy Narayaneeyam, which has a total of 1036 shlokas that are collected in the 100 odd chapters.
The important thing to note is that though the Narayaneeyam is incredibly short when compared to its original text, none of the essence or principles are lost in translation. The holy book of Narayaneeyam is written in Sanskrit; and it is written in beautiful and carefully chosen words. Reading it will make you feel the presence of Lord Krishna.
Today, we list out some of the facts that you should know about the Holy book of Narayaneeyam. These facts may inspire you to read the book yourself. Naraayaneeyam is available in its original form in Sanskrit. If you are unable to understand Sanskrit, you may also read the translations.
Narayaneeyam Is Dedicated To Lord Guruvayoorappan.
The temple dedicated to Lord Krishna is situated in the city of Guruvayoor. Hence, Lord Krishna is called Guruvayoorappan, which can be translated as 'the master or father of Guruvayoor'.
Narayaneeyam Is Famous For Its Capability To Cure Diseases
The Holy book of Narayaneeyam is said to be one of the favourites of Lord Krishna. The devotee who religiously reads this book is blessed with a lot of things; but the most important blessing received is that of good health. There have been reports of even deadly diseases being cured by the power of Narayaneeyam and the grace of Lord Guruvayoorappan.
Melpattur Narayana Bhattatiri Was A Cripple And Was Cured After Writing The Narayaneeyam
Melpattur Bhattatiri had a teacher by the name of Achyuta Pisharody. He fell sick due to the attack of a painful form of paralysis. Melpattur Bhattariti prayed to the Lord Guruvayoorappan that the disease be cured and if it cannot be so, let it be transferred to him. Accordingly, Melpattur fell sick with the disease and the teacher was cured. He then wrote the Narayaneeyam and dedicated it to the Lord. This way, he too was cured of the terrible disease.
It Was On The Advice Of The Poet Ezhutachan That Melpattur Began Writing The Narayaneeyam
Ezhutachan is the most revered poet of the Malayalam language. When he heard of Melpattur's disease, he sent word that he must start with fish to be cured. This caused a lot of outrage in the society, as Melpattur was a devout vegetarian. But Melpattur understood that Ezhutachan had actually asked him to start writing a book that glorified Lord Guruvayoorappan with the Matsya avatar.
There Are Specific Chapters That You Can Read To Gain The Desired Results
There are chapters that give you the results that you desire if you read or listen to these. Each chapter is known as a dashakam. The following is the list that explains which chapters one must read for what result.
2- Be respected in heaven
12- Attain great positions
13- Wealth, long life and fame
15- Reach the lotus like feet of Vishnu
16- Long life, committed sins would be destroyed
17- Dangers would be avoided
18- Victory, would be blessed with children
19- Would be blessed with detachment
22- Mind would not get attracted by bad actions
23- Would get rid of fear, sins would be destroyed
24- Would be blessed with detachment
25- Would be protected against dangers
26- Would get rid of sins, mind will be firm when dangers come
27, 28- Would be victorious in all jobs, would get great fame
30,31- Would get rid of all sins, would get salvation
32- All desires would be fulfilled
33- Devotion would increase
40- Devotion would increase
51- All wishes would be fulfilled
52- All wishes would be fulfilled
60- (1-3 stanza) Would get married quickly
69- Would get great devotion, ignorance would be wiped out
80- Sins would vanish, Gossip will not defame us
82- Would get victory in all jobs
83- All sins would vanish
85- Problems in life would vanish
87- Would get wealth, Would get detachment
88- Problems would get solved
89-(Stanza 7-10) Would get salvation, problems would not occur
97- Would get detachment
100- Long life, happiness and health would result