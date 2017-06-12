Is It Possible To Love Two People At The Same Time?

Is it possible to fall in love with two people and love them simultaneously? Well, that sounds like playing with fire, right? If both of them know about it, they will ditch you.

Well, in a survey, some men admitted that they have an affair outside marriage. When they were asked why they're still in the marriage when they have love outside the marriage, they simply replied that they love both the wife and the mistress!

Are they bluffing? Or is it really possible to love two people simultaneously? Let us discuss.