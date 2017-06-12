Is It Possible To Love Two People At The Same Time?

Is it possible to fall in love with two people and love them simultaneously? Well, that sounds like playing with fire, right? If both of them know about it, they will ditch you.
Well, in a survey, some men admitted that they have an affair outside marriage. When they were asked why they're still in the marriage when they have love outside the marriage, they simply replied that they love both the wife and the mistress!
Are they bluffing? Or is it really possible to love two people simultaneously? Let us discuss.
#1
Firstly, let us talk about most of the men who sleep around with other women outside the marriage. That is lust and not love!
#2
Then what is love? To simplify, love is the kind of intimate bond you develop with someone and reach a stage where life seems meaningless without that person. You feel complete in their presence.
The relationship is full of positive emotions. So, if love is that overwhelming larger-than-life kind of a feeling, is it possible to develop the same kind of feeling with two people simultaneously?
#3
Relationship experts say that at some point in life, some married people may develop feelings towards someone outside the marriage. But that need not be labeled as love as it could be either intimacy or lust or something else in between.
#4
So, is it possible to feel attached to someone outside the marriage? Yes, sometimes, it could happen. Some married people even fantasise someone else for some time.
Human beings like to imagine or day dream about making love to attractive people. But fantasising doesn't cause any trouble to marriage. It is harmless.
#5
When you get attracted to someone outside marriage, can you stop yourself? Can you control the feelings?
Psychologists say that you can't control feelings but you can control your actions. You can stop your mind from getting attracted to someone but you can stop yourself from running after that person.
#6
Psychologists say you don't need to blame yourself if your mind dreams about sleeping with your hot neighbour or colleague. But you can always stop yourself from implementing such thoughts.
All problems may arise when you try to implement such crazy ideas. When you don't take action, such thoughts will soon drift away and your marriage will remain stable.