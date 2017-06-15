Benefits Of Marrying A Younger Man: Why Women Don't Mind Marrying Younger Men

Posted By:
A new study revealed that almost 97% of today's women are willing to marry men who are younger than them!

This survey busted many other myths surrounding marriage. If you like all the qualities of a person then age alone need not stop you from getting married to him.

Here are a few facts that may explain why marrying a younger man need not be a bad idea!

#1

Generally, men secretly fantasise romancing older women in their dreams. So, your man will surely feel like his dream has come true!

#2

When you are older than him, obviously, you will have more experience, achievements and a stable career. Your younger man will be interested in listening to you and the life lessons your offer.

#3

Men always wish to have an intelligent and a wise spouse who can keep them grounded. When he makes an immature decision, you will be able to correct him!

#4

Young men tend to have less baggage. They also have fresh ideas. They are willing to listen. They are not over exposed.

#5

A study claims that the testosterone levels in a man go berserk when he sees a beautiful woman who is older than him. This is why younger guys try to impress older women.

#6

Young men are energetic! Even if you crave for 'that' fun again and again, he will be ready to give his best all night! Yes, stamina matters!

#7

Young men are surely ambitious. Tell him about your life goals, common goals and relationship goals and he will start trying to achieve them to keep you happy. That's the enthusiasm.

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 19:44 [IST]
