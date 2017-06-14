What A Girl Wants To Tell But Won't Tell

If you have never dated before, you would wonder how to start and where to start. Whether you are trying to woo someone from your college or workplace, you may first need to know what girls like or dislike.
The problem is nobody would openly tell you what they like or dislike. And yes, young girls today are very specific about certain things.
As a guy, your job is to know the likes and dislikes of girls in general so that you can increase your chances of winning their hearts. Take a look at these...
She'll Like It If You Take The Initiative
Yes, though today's girls have the courage to take the first step and propose someone, a man taking initiative is never out of trend. So, be upfront and express your feelings if you like someone; don't keep it to yourself!
She Likes To Pay Her Bills
Most of the women are independent and they don't mind handling their bills!
On A Date, The Guy Has To Pick Up!
If you have called her to meet you in a coffee shop for an intimate evening, go to her place and try to pick her up. That would be impressive!
She Hates It When You Checkout Other Girls!
When you are with her, she is the center of your universe! Checking out others may irritate her.
She Hates It When You Tell Her What To Wear
Do you like if someone dictates your dressing sense? The same applies here. So, even in your dreams, don't talk about her clothes.
She Hates It When You Decide Whom To Talk And Whom Not To
Of course, you don't want her to talk with her male colleagues. But still, you can't dictate such rules. Express your concerns but don't pass rules.
She Likes Surprises
Whether it is a surprise visit, surprise party or surprise gift, she loves pleasant surprises!
She Hates It If You Suspect Her When She Takes A Selfi With Her Male Friends!
Yes, let her live her life!
