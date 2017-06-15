Is She The One To Marry?

We spend the whole of our lives in pursuit of happiness. A huge part of this happiness depends on finding the right person to share the life with. If the person you are with is good, your life too becomes very peaceful and joyful.
On the other hand, if the person you are with is wrong for you, your life can become a living hell. So, it is of the utmost importance that you find your right match.
But, how do you know if the person you are with is the right one for you or not? How do you know if he or she is the one or if there is someone else out there who is a better match for you?
Some lucky souls manage to find the perfect person for themselves in every way. It is not easy to find your soul mate; and if you find them, make sure that you never let go.
We have made a list of things you can keep an eye out for. These things will let you know if the person you are with is the one for you or not. So, why wait? Read on to learn more.
Your Significant Other Is Your Best Friend
If you share everything in your life with your significant other like you would with your best friend, you have found your soul mate.
You Can Depend On Each Other
A relationship is something that takes two incomplete persons and makes them a complete unit. If you can confidently depend on each other, then you both are surely made for each other.
You Have Lots To Talk About
Without communication, a relationship cannot exist. If you and your partner have loads of subjects to talk about, then it is a good thing. If you are meant to be a successful couple, you will have interesting and common topics that will keep you engrossed in each other.
You Care For Each Other’s Emotions
A good couple will always keep each other's feelings from being hurt. You will possess each other's heart and will make sure that you protect it with all your might.
Apologies Come Where Ever Required
Ego never comes into play when you are in love. If your partner has made a mistake, you will freely accept the apology, without arguing a lot on that. Your partner will do the same for you too.
You Will Help Each Other Achieve Dreams
When you are made for each other, you will want your partner to excel in what they love. Your partner's dreams will become your dreams and vice versa. Together, you will strive to make all your goals come true.
Marriage Is Just Another Step In Life
You are so in love with each other that you already know that you will be married someday. You will not even need to discuss marriage and will already speak of it and your future as if it is a given. You both are truly meant to be if marriage is just an occasion to declare your love for each other and not something used to tie each other down.
You Laugh Together And At Each Other
You are said to truly have met "the one" if you feel comfortable to laugh at each other. You have fun with each other and never take offense for being mocked, as you know that it is all in good humour.