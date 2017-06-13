How To Get Over That Irresistible Bad Guy

The problem with age is it fools us sometimes. Yes, when we are too young, we seem to fall in love with all the wrong people and later on we grow up and realise that we should have been careful.

Many surveys revealed that girls in the age group of 18 to 23 seem to fall for guys who are thrill-seekers, adventurous, aggressive and rude.

But the only problem is such guys don't settle down, they break rules, they get into trouble, they throw their weight around, they are bossy and they have fragile egos and more than anything else, they break your heart or cheat you.

How To Get Over Such A Guy?

Realise that he will sleep around with others. Studies suggest that bad boys are likely to cheat!

Bad Boys Try Bad Stuff!

Of course, why would a bad boy hesitate to try drugs or drinks, whole night partying and one night stands? Do you still want him?

Bad Boys Don't Have A Stable Life

They may get into trouble anytime. He gets into an ugly brawl when other men even look at you!

Bad Boys Aren't Marriage Material

Bad boys don't care about your feelings. They use you only for 'that'. Get over him!

Bad Boys Seem Adventurous But They Are Messy!

When you are young messy things may impress you but when you mature, you will realise that his life is just one big mess.

Bad Boys Are Bad In bed Too!

This may surprise you. But he is just messy in bed too. He pulls your hair, handles you in a bad way pains you and squeezes you!

What To Do?

Convince yourself that you deserve a good boy. Take a selfie with him and move on.

Read more about: love, romance, relationships, marriage
