How To Get Over That Irresistible Bad Guy

The problem with age is it fools us sometimes. Yes, when we are too young, we seem to fall in love with all the wrong people and later on we grow up and realise that we should have been careful.

Many surveys revealed that girls in the age group of 18 to 23 seem to fall for guys who are thrill-seekers, adventurous, aggressive and rude.

But the only problem is such guys don't settle down, they break rules, they get into trouble, they throw their weight around, they are bossy and they have fragile egos and more than anything else, they break your heart or cheat you.