My Story: The Day I Realised That My Parents Mean The World To Me

The author intends to explain this story from a reference obtained and any resemblance to any character is purely unintentional.

I was moving into a new city for the love of my life. The best part is, I got a job quite early in the new city as well. That was the time I felt my life was perfect and my joy knew no bounds.

A happy girlfriend, a loving family and a little sister - who've always brightened my days. The only thing that was different here was that I had to move away from my house and family and accept life in the new city, along with my girlfriend.

However, things did not seem to work as we had planned and in no time, I realised what was coming my way...