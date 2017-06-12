My Story: The Day I Realised That My Parents Mean The World To Me

The author intends to explain this story from a reference obtained and any resemblance to any character is purely unintentional.
I was moving into a new city for the love of my life. The best part is, I got a job quite early in the new city as well. That was the time I felt my life was perfect and my joy knew no bounds.
A happy girlfriend, a loving family and a little sister - who've always brightened my days. The only thing that was different here was that I had to move away from my house and family and accept life in the new city, along with my girlfriend.
However, things did not seem to work as we had planned and in no time, I realised what was coming my way...
It Was All Perfect Until…
Being the only son, I was quite pampered and loved by the people around me. I had to decide on moving out of my home to be with the love of my life, as she had got a job opportunity in a different city and she had to move.
I Blindly Followed Her…
Since I was in love with her, I decided that I needed to be by her side in a new city. Hence, I decided to quit my job. But since my notice period was of 3 months, she had to leave in a week's time. She did and I moved in after I finished my term.
But When I Moved In With Her…
She seemed to be a little hesitant around me and made me feel that I took a wrong decision by coming down, as she had a good 3 months' time alone, which she seemed to enjoy, may be...
Things Had Changed…
Though it was the first time in the relationship that we had stayed away, I ensured to give my best shot in the relationship, but I felt things had changed, as I was ignored and left alone at the flat, while my partner partied with her friends.
This Time, I Knew I Was Ignored…
While I was planning to propose her for the wedding, I realised, I was nothing but a mere, useless guy who was always made to feel that I am worthless. Being a guy and not crying out made me sulk and I sulked every night to sleep.
I Knew I Had To Do The Talk…
With the relationship sinking, I realised that she did not wish to talk or clear the air, I decided I needed an answer to know what I meant in her life, as I left my identity to be around her and this is what I got...
My Parents Realised My Pain…
While I cried myself to sleep, my mum called me up and revealed that she has been wanting to talk to me and know if I was doing good. Being a man, I did not reveal anything to her until I heard her sob on the other side, while she told me how much she misses me.
I Decided What I Needed To Do…
This was the moment when I realised that nothing can beat the love of a family, as your family members will always be by your side, come what may. I decided that I needed to call off this stagnant dead relationship, which I was hanging onto and also felt it was time to MOVE ON!
Back To The Place Where I Belong…
Though my breakup scene was an ugly spat, we still are in touch, as we understood that it is all okay to grow out of the relationship. And this incident made me realise the importance of my family and parents.
In short, I am glad something like this happened to me because that was the day I realised my parents' worth in my life and I feel blessed to have them by my side. Love you, Ma aur Pa.