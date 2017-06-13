Do's and Don’ts To Remember After A Break-up!

Almost everyone has gone through the heart break of a break-up. It is hard to go through a break-up no matter who initiated it first. And it is harder when it is you who ended up being dumped. Naturally, we all invest a lot of time, interest, love and care when it comes to a relationship. But, to see that all of it was for nothing can be really heart-rending.
Many people go into denial and depression after a break-up. This is because they will not be able to cope up with the fact that their ex is no longer a part of their lives. They may resort to detrimental ways to help them cope with it or to rectify what has happened.
But one must realize that break-ups are sometimes for the good. It happened because one or both of the parties involved realized that carrying on with the relationship is not for the best interests of either of them.
Today, we shall talk about the dos and don'ts that must be followed after a break-up. Keeping these points in mind will help you cope with your break-up better and you will be able to resume to your normal life faster. First, you must have a look at the DON'TS, so here they are:
Do Not Stalk Your Ex!
It is normal for a broken up couple to try and find out how the other person is faring after a break-up. You might try to ask around if you have common friends or may stalk your ex even on the social media sites. But doing so will only hurt you.
If you see that they seem happy, you might feel bad that they have moved on so fast. If they are not coping well, it might make you feel sad for them.
Rebound Relationships Are A Big No-No
If you have been dumped, it might be tempting to go for a rebound relationship. But you must remember that in a rebound relationship, you won't have any real feelings.
You may end up wasting more time in another relationship that won't go anywhere. You will also end up hurting the other person involved in the process.
You Cannot Be Friends With Your Ex
It might be nice to see exes be friends in movies; but it never works in real life. If you ever had real feelings for your ex, you will be hurt when your ex gets into a new relationship.
Spend Time With Your Loved Ones
Instead of thinking about your failed relationship, spend time with the ones who really love you. Your friends and family will help you heal faster.
Have Some Me Time
You will now have a lot of time that you can spend on yourself. Use it to do the things that you love.
Reflect On The Past
Instead of thinking of the past and mourning on the loss of the relationship, you can reflect on what caused the break-up. If it was something on your part, you can work on correcting it. You can also learn from the past experience and put it to use when you find yourself in a relationship again.
Distract Yourself
Join a gym, dance, sing, etc. Do what you enjoy the most. Groom yourself. Instead of mourning the past, have a rosy lookout for the future. Do not distract yourself using the bad options such as alcohol.
Give Yourself Some Time
Breaking up with someone is like severing off a part of your life. In spite of all of the above-mentioned points, there will be days when you will feel depressed and sad. Do not worry. Believe that it was all for the best. Allow yourself some time to heal and the have faith that better times will arrive soon.