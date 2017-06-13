Khandvi Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Besan Khandvi At Home

Besan khandvi, also known as Gujarati khandvi, is a popular snack among the other lip-smacking Gujarati treats that you can easily prepare at home. The khandvi recipe is sure to leave everyone at home asking for more! These are soft, small-sized, rolled-up pieces that are made of gram flour and curd.

It is simple to make khandvi at home, as it utilizes only the basic ingredients, and is also less time consuming. The only tricky part is to get the consistency of the besan right. The sourness and the saltiness of the Gujarati khandvi is what makes the dish extremely pleasurable and satisfying. It is usually had with either a mint-coriander green chutney or ketchup, and is a popular appetizer.

This dish would sure be a great companion to your cup of evening tea. So let's check out the step by step procedure with pictures and videos of how to make the soft, fluffy and sinfully delicious khandvi recipe at home.

Khandvi Recipe Video

Step By Step - How To Make Khandvi

1. Pour curd in a medium-sized bowl and whisk it into a smooth consistency.

2. Add turmeric, hing and salt as per taste.

3. Then, add the gram flour and mix well so as to form a smooth flowing batter.

4. Heat the kadai, at medium flame, and pour the mixture in it.

5. Stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps, until the mixture thickens, almost forming a paste.

6. Meanwhile, grease a plate or two with oil. Using a spatula, spread the paste onto the plates immediately.

7. Allow it to cool down for about 5 minutes.

8. Cut it into strips of about 2 inches.

9. Sprinkle the coconut-coriander mixture on top.

10. Roll the strips tightly, avoiding any cracks from being formed in the khandvi.

11. Heat some oil in a pan (preferably the one used for tempering).

12. Add mustard seeds to it and allow it to splutter.

13. Add curry leaves to it, mix well and remove it off the flame.

14. Pour it over the khandvi and garnish it with the coconut-coriander mixture.