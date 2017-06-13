Khandvi Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Besan Khandvi At Home

By: Sowmya Subramanian
Subscribe to Boldsky

Besan khandvi, also known as Gujarati khandvi, is a popular snack among the other lip-smacking Gujarati treats that you can easily prepare at home. The khandvi recipe is sure to leave everyone at home asking for more! These are soft, small-sized, rolled-up pieces that are made of gram flour and curd.

It is simple to make khandvi at home, as it utilizes only the basic ingredients, and is also less time consuming. The only tricky part is to get the consistency of the besan right. The sourness and the saltiness of the Gujarati khandvi is what makes the dish extremely pleasurable and satisfying. It is usually had with either a mint-coriander green chutney or ketchup, and is a popular appetizer.

This dish would sure be a great companion to your cup of evening tea. So let's check out the step by step procedure with pictures and videos of how to make the soft, fluffy and sinfully delicious khandvi recipe at home.

Khandvi Recipe Video

Besan Khandvi Recipe

Step By Step - How To Make Khandvi

1. Pour curd in a medium-sized bowl and whisk it into a smooth consistency.

besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe

2. Add turmeric, hing and salt as per taste.

besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe

3. Then, add the gram flour and mix well so as to form a smooth flowing batter.

besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe

4. Heat the kadai, at medium flame, and pour the mixture in it.

besan khandvi recipe

5. Stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps, until the mixture thickens, almost forming a paste.

besan khandvi recipe

6. Meanwhile, grease a plate or two with oil. Using a spatula, spread the paste onto the plates immediately.

besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe

7. Allow it to cool down for about 5 minutes.

besan khandvi recipe

8. Cut it into strips of about 2 inches.

besan khandvi recipe

9. Sprinkle the coconut-coriander mixture on top.

besan khandvi recipe

10. Roll the strips tightly, avoiding any cracks from being formed in the khandvi.

besan khandvi recipe

11. Heat some oil in a pan (preferably the one used for tempering).

besan khandvi recipe

12. Add mustard seeds to it and allow it to splutter.

besan khandvi recipe

13. Add curry leaves to it, mix well and remove it off the flame.

besan khandvi recipe
besan khandvi recipe

14. Pour it over the khandvi and garnish it with the coconut-coriander mixture.

besan khandvi recipe
Read more about: khandvi, snacks, besan, dahivadi
Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 14:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter