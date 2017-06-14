Precautions To Take For Your Child's Haircut

Every parent gets scared when it comes to their child's haircut. It starts with an intentional delay to wait for the haircut till the child grows up. But then, there comes a point in time when haircut for children becomes essential and parents get paranoid.
No child behaves calm and quiet when it comes to his/her haircut. The ambiance of the salon, the big mirror, the scissors, the comb and the apron make them conscious and all their childish mischiefs start.
The primary concern that all parents have when it comes to a child's haircut is that it should happen safely without any wounds or cuts being formed. The next is, of course, a good haircut for your child such that they look their best.
Now to ensure that the haircut session of your child goes safe, there are certain precautionary measures you as a parent must take. Walking in straight to a salon or barber and expecting the miracle to happen is not practical.
As a good parent, just take care of the following before the D-day, when your child's haircut happens. These will ensure that your child's haircut experience is a soothing one and both of you are happy by the end of it.
Pick The Right Salon
When it comes to your child's haircut, it is very important to pick the right salon. Don't take your child to your barber just because the barber is great to you. Pick a salon where the hair stylist has worked with a lot of junior clients and is an expert at styling the hair of children. You can ask your friends for referrals.
Check The Ambiance Beforehand
Many a times, while a child might go really unmanageable during a haircut at a salon, do it at home and this can be done peacefully. This is because your child is more comfortable at the home ambiance than that of the salon. In that case, do ensure that the haircut happens at the place where your child wants. You cannot ask this to your child but have to understand from their behaviour or from prior haircut experiences.
Don't Make It A Fair For The Kid
It is often seen that for haircut of one child, the entire family (including grannies, aunts, brothers, and sisters) walks in. That is not at all required for a good haircut session of your child. Just take the right person who can deal with your child or with whom your child is closest to and ensure the haircut business gets over as quick as possible.
Momma Lap Works Better
Than making your child sit on the wide throne of the salon, how about keeping hi, on your lap during the haircut? It might not be the mamma only. Even fathers or whoever accompanies the child to the salon can do the needful. However, it has to be taken care of that whoever will carry the child during the haircut is closely associated with them.
Carry An Extra Set Of Clothes
Haircuts are a messy affair and your child's clothes will get dirty. Sometimes, during hair wash pre or post the haircut, your child's clothes might get wet. In that case, it is better to have an extra set of clothes in your child's bag, so that the dirty clothes can be changed and they are given comfortable clothes right after.
Bring Your Child's Favourite Toys
The aim of a parent during a haircut should be to engage the child such that he does not pay attention to what's happening around. Here comes a major role of your child's favourite toy. It can be a ball, doll or a car. Just hand over the toy and let the child explore. The barber can use this time to give your child a good haircut.
Do Not Keep Appointments Or Commitments Thereafter
Many a times, parents take their children for a haircut and constantly order the hair stylist to get over with it fast because of their personal commitments. How about keeping some time in hand and let the hair stylist take his own time? This will also ensure a good and safe haircut for your child.
Keep Food And Drink Ready
As haircut is a long spanned process, your child might become hungry or thirsty in between. So, do keep his food and drink ready. In case, he does not get hungry, handing over some biscuit or juice at the end will make him happy. So, don't miss to carry your child's food and drink.
Keep Patience
Do not expect your child's hair to vanish in a second. It takes time and you got to be patient. In fact, you should ensure that your child's hair stylist also goes slow and does the haircut as per the comfort of the child. Hurrying up at the time of haircut increases the chance and scope of accidents.
Engage Your Child In His Favourite Pass Time
Your child must have his favourite pass time, which can be his lullaby or story telling from grandpa or a particular song. Keep this handy and available during the haircut, as this will engage the child and the stylist can do their best.
Don't Miss Your Child's Beloved
Every child has his/her own beloved. It might not be the father or mother. It might be their nanny or grandparents or a cousin or a neighbour may be. Whoever is your child's beloved must be present around the haircut zone as one of the primary engagements when your child becomes impatient. Do not use this resource from the beginning and bring the beloved in only when your child is impossible to be kept under control for the haircut.
Do Not Limit The Child Geographically
As mentioned earlier, do not make your child static on the salon chair. Usually, for kids, good salons offer toy cars that they can ride during the haircut. If your child is on the lap, try roaming around. The idea is, no child likes to be geographically limited and therefore, you should allow your child to go around. For toddlers, don't let them run around, as it becomes very tough for the hair stylists.