Potty training tips for parents

Using diapers have become the norm with the parents of today. There was a time when our parents and grandparents had to deal with the poop and the pees without the comfort of the diapers. It was necessary in those days that the child be potty trained as soon as possible. Today, we have the luxury of potty training our kids when they are ready to be trained.
There is no right time for potty training. Some parents start the potty training as early as three months and others wait well into the third year of the child's life. The main thing is to look out for the signs that your baby is ready to be potty trained.
The basic requirement to be potty trained is that your baby must be able to sit on his own. There are many who lay the babies on their legs and get them to do their business too. The other signs include the baby showing discomfort in going potty in the diapers and showing interest in what you do in the bathroom.
Given below are some tips that might come in handy when you try to potty train your child. These tips are by no means the definitive way to potty train. Each child has his or her own pattern and time that he or she follows. Do not worry if your baby is taking too long to be potty trained. It will happen at some point.
Be Patient
Potty training takes time. Seat your child on the potty seat for a minute or so in the beginning. Let him get comfortable with the potty. He will slowly get the hang of it and start doing his business in it. Repetition and patience is the key.
Look Out For The Signs
As the kids grow older, they will become less comfortable with going in their diapers. Look for signs that your child needs to use the potty. The signs include pressing the thighs together, jumping, stamping the feet and whining.
Motivate The Kids
When your kid uses the potty, applaud and show your appreciation. Hug him and kiss him. Tell him that he did a good job. You may also choose other forms of encouragement like stickers and stars to stick on a board for each time that your child uses the potty. All these methods will make him eager to use the potty. This means fewer accidents in the process too.
Sit Them On The Potty Seat First Thing In The Morning
Pick your baby up and place him on the potty seat first thing in the morning as soon as he wakes up. Kids tend to poop and pee as soon as they wake up in the morning. The same is true after they wake up from their naps.
Do Not Scold Or Be Upset
Potty training is something that your baby has to learn. Bladder control does not come easy to them. You must expect some days when the child will relapse and have an accident. Do not scold them for it. This will give them stress and it will lead to more potty accidents. Just give them lots of love. Tell them that it's ok and you know that the next day will be better.
Make Your Child Use The Washroom Before Going Out
Once you stop using the diapers, you must make sure that your child uses the washroom just before going out. This will give you a peace of mind and make sure that accidents don't happen when you are out. But as a precaution, carry wipes and a change of clothes every time you step out with your child.