Potty training tips for parents

Using diapers have become the norm with the parents of today. There was a time when our parents and grandparents had to deal with the poop and the pees without the comfort of the diapers. It was necessary in those days that the child be potty trained as soon as possible. Today, we have the luxury of potty training our kids when they are ready to be trained.

There is no right time for potty training. Some parents start the potty training as early as three months and others wait well into the third year of the child's life. The main thing is to look out for the signs that your baby is ready to be potty trained.

The basic requirement to be potty trained is that your baby must be able to sit on his own. There are many who lay the babies on their legs and get them to do their business too. The other signs include the baby showing discomfort in going potty in the diapers and showing interest in what you do in the bathroom.

Given below are some tips that might come in handy when you try to potty train your child. These tips are by no means the definitive way to potty train. Each child has his or her own pattern and time that he or she follows. Do not worry if your baby is taking too long to be potty trained. It will happen at some point.