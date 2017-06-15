Why Men Are So Obsessed With Women’s Breasts

A woman's breasts are something that a man can never ignore. Watching at the assets comes naturally to them and there is no offense in that, unless something goes wrong!
This article is written on a lighter note on why men are so obsessed about breasts! This is a question that every girl and a woman have on their minds and it makes them conscious as to how they look!
Here, we have listed some of the reasons that make us think are apt, for which men tend to be quite obsessed with women's breasts!
Check them out, as we're sure you would totally agree with us!
They Find It To Be Mysterious!
Men find women's breasts to be mysterious. One of the reasons for this can be the transformation their body goes through from the puberty stage and when they lack the lactating organs, it makes them wonder about how they are!
It's A Sign Of Fertility!
Though this reason sounds a little crazy, men are automatically attracted towards women who they think are healthy, physically attractive and the one who has developed the body of a breeding age!
They Are Highly Sexual!
Did you realise that humans are the only species in which the man shows his love towards his woman by orally stimulating her breasts during lovemaking? Yeah, now do not start thinking if any other mammal can do this!
The Sight Stimulates Them!
Women are generally stimulated by what they hear. But when it comes to men, they are stimulated by what they see. They also get turned on just by the sight or the imagination of a woman's breasts. They are always attracted to women's breasts, especially the big or firm ones and we do not blame them!
The Softness Drives Them Crazy!
Men love the softness of a woman's breasts. It makes them want to feel it. The very look of soft tender assets makes them get tempted to touch them!
They Find Breasts Comforting!
These seem to be very comforting for men. A study conducted by a professor of homeopathic medicine at the Naples University has revealed that staring at a women's breasts can increase a man's life expectancy by almost 4-6 years!