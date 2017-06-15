Bizarre Ways Of How You Would Be Inviting Ghosts At Home

Demons and spirits are something that can scare even a strong person; however, there are those as well who do not wish to believe in them.
Being around negative energy is something that can attract devils and spirits around you.
The devils and spirits are believed to be all around us, where they are trying to accomplish some of their unfulfilled task or they are here to take revenge from someone.
There are certain things that we might be doing unknowingly that can attract and invite ghosts into our houses. Check out the reasons, as it can simply spook you out!
Obsession With Death
The word 'Death' scares us all. This is something that we all never want to think about. It's terrifying than anything else in this world, as it attracts negative energy. Any person who is obsessed with death tends to attract negative energy and demons around him.
Being Depressed
If we have been under depression, we tend to think that our life is miserable. We lose motivation, and even lose happiness and we tend to develop a weak aura about ourselves.
The more we are this way, the more we attract negativity around us, which includes the demons. So, the next time you feel depressed about yourself, remember you are inviting ghosts.
Drug Abuse
Being under drug use not only ruins your life and health; but it has way more impact on you. Any person who uses drugs on a regular basis is said to open himself up to demonic attachment.
It is believed that drugs tend to deplete our physical, mental, and spiritual energies, as it leaves you weak enough to allow the lower level entities to feed on your energy.
Performing Black Magic
Performing black magic is nothing but diving your head into the world of black magic, as it is one of the sure-shot portals that can invite demonic spirits into our world. With this practice, one can definitely connect to the spirits due to their negative energy.
Dabbling In The Occult
This generally starts like a fun game to scare friends, but playing an Ouija board may call demons into your world. It is also believed that dabbling in the occult without protecting oneself or knowing what one is doing will attract a demon easily. Hence, this game should be avoided.
Some Of The Other Reasons Why Demons Could Enter Your Home Is Due To...
Murder/Suicide
We all have seen in many movies that the reason behind the haunted house is the death of a person. Any form of violent death, which would have occurred in a particular place will generate enough negative energy around.
Multiple Deaths
If a place has seen a number of deaths, then there is a sure reason for great amount of negative energy to be present. Such a place would definitely call demonic powers into our world and can even become home for them.
Black Magic
Any place that has been used for black magic rituals of any kind is said to be an open door for negative beings to come through and potentially linger the place. It is believed that if a group of people participated in these rituals, then the magnet for demonic powers is immense and presence of demons in these particular places is true.
Recurrent Negativity
The place where people with negative energy live can attract ghosts and spirits. If the negativity is strong enough and lasts long enough, it is believed that it can generate enough energy to draw the attention of negative entities.
So, we hope you would note these points and avoid thinking or doing any of these.