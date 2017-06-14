Lesser Known Facts About Taj Mahal, Shah Jahan And Mumtaz

When you hear the words "Taj Mahal", the first thing that strikes your mind is that it is such a beautiful symbol of love. But do we know all the facts about this beautiful monument?
There are many facts about Taj Mahal, king Shah Jahan and even Mumtaz Mahal that people are hardly aware of.
We have listed some of the most interesting and unknown facts on Taj Mahal that all need to know about.
Check them out.
Fact #1
Full name of Shah Jahan as an emperor was "Shahanshah Al-Sultan al-‘Azam wal Khaqan al-Mukarram, Malik-ul-Sultanat, Ala Hazrat Abu'l-Muzaffar Shahab ud-din Muhammad Shah Jahan I, Sahib-i-Qiran-i-Sani, Padshah Ghazi Zillu'llah, Firdaus-Ashiyani, Shahanshah-E-Sultanant Ul Hindiya Wal Mughaliya." Okay, hope you could read the entire name in a single shot!
Fact #3
Mumtaz Mahal was married to another man whom Shah Jahan had apparently killed and the reason for killing him was so that he could marry her!
Fact#5
Shah Jahan married Mumtaz Mahal's sister after her death. This makes us wonder if he truly loved her!
Fact #6
Shah Jahan's sons apparently fought a battle called the battle of Samugarh against each other for the crown.
Fact #8
When Shah Jahan died, there was no state funeral for him even though he ruled India from 1628 until 1658.