What! Can The Shape Of The Face Reveal About Personality?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Boldsky

Physiognomy in simple words is nothing but face reading. And yes, isn't it really amazing that you can get to know about a person's personality by just having a look at their faces?

What Does Your Face Shape Reveal?

There are many simple tips on how one could judge a person based on the shape of his/her face. These tricks not only reveal about a person's personality, but also help in understanding about the person in a better way.

You May Also Like To Read: Shoulder Shape Reveals A Lot About You

We bring to you some of the easiest tips on understanding a person's character based on the shape of their face!

Check out how!

Array

Oval Face Shape

This type of face is also known as "metal face" in the Chinese face reading study. People with metal face are said to have a high IQ, and they are perfectionists, and self-critical as well. Though they are said to be very bold, and full of brilliant ideas, they often leave the ‘heavy' work to their co-workers (mostly with heart-shaped faces).

Also Read:What Does The Shape Of Your Lips Reveal

Array

Square Face Shape

The people with this face type are referred to as having the ‘earth face' as per the Chinese face reading study. They never rush into things, or take unnecessary risks. They prefer the safe and proven path. Their other characteristics are being conservative, prudent, quiet, and not easily influenced by other people.

Array

Heart Face Shape

This type of face is also known as the ‘wood face' in Chinese face reading. They are not very interested in physical activity and they are also not very fond of outdoor work and tend to have a weak physique. Other characteristics include being natural leaders, good planners, and having a great sense of responsibility.

Array

Triangle Face Shape

This face shape is known as the ‘fire face' in the Chinese face reading study. People of this face shape are said to be extroverts, very sociable, and have a fun personality. They are like an open book, and never keep grudges inside. The only thing they need to control in order to be successful is their fiery temper!

Array

Round Face Shape

People having this face type are also known to have the ‘water-shaped face' as per the Chinese face reading study. They are known to be sensitive and caring. They also have strong sexual fantasies. If you are looking forward for a long-term, stable relationship, these people will prove to be the right choice.

Array

Diamond Face Shape

People with this shaped face generally make good leaders. They have a quick temper and are found to be unpredictable. They also achieve success late in life and may not have very successful relationships.

Array

Broad Face Shape

A broad face also means that the person is broad-minded. People with a broad face are said to have a broad perspective towards life. They are generally sensitive in nature.

Array

Rectangle Face Shape

People with this shaped face come across as slightly dominating and ambitious. They are very intelligent, analytical and hardworking. They also possess self-control and are strong and active. They will have good leadership qualities in them as well.

Read more about: life, facts, astrology
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter