What! Can The Shape Of The Face Reveal About Personality?

Physiognomy in simple words is nothing but face reading. And yes, isn't it really amazing that you can get to know about a person's personality by just having a look at their faces?
There are many simple tips on how one could judge a person based on the shape of his/her face. These tricks not only reveal about a person's personality, but also help in understanding about the person in a better way.
We bring to you some of the easiest tips on understanding a person's character based on the shape of their face!
Oval Face Shape
This type of face is also known as "metal face" in the Chinese face reading study. People with metal face are said to have a high IQ, and they are perfectionists, and self-critical as well. Though they are said to be very bold, and full of brilliant ideas, they often leave the ‘heavy' work to their co-workers (mostly with heart-shaped faces).
Square Face Shape
The people with this face type are referred to as having the ‘earth face' as per the Chinese face reading study. They never rush into things, or take unnecessary risks. They prefer the safe and proven path. Their other characteristics are being conservative, prudent, quiet, and not easily influenced by other people.
Heart Face Shape
This type of face is also known as the ‘wood face' in Chinese face reading. They are not very interested in physical activity and they are also not very fond of outdoor work and tend to have a weak physique. Other characteristics include being natural leaders, good planners, and having a great sense of responsibility.
Triangle Face Shape
This face shape is known as the ‘fire face' in the Chinese face reading study. People of this face shape are said to be extroverts, very sociable, and have a fun personality. They are like an open book, and never keep grudges inside. The only thing they need to control in order to be successful is their fiery temper!
Round Face Shape
People having this face type are also known to have the ‘water-shaped face' as per the Chinese face reading study. They are known to be sensitive and caring. They also have strong sexual fantasies. If you are looking forward for a long-term, stable relationship, these people will prove to be the right choice.
Diamond Face Shape
People with this shaped face generally make good leaders. They have a quick temper and are found to be unpredictable. They also achieve success late in life and may not have very successful relationships.
Broad Face Shape
A broad face also means that the person is broad-minded. People with a broad face are said to have a broad perspective towards life. They are generally sensitive in nature.