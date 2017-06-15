OMG! Three-man Gay Marriage Is A Legal Thing In Colombia!

Gays, lesbians are still fighting every day to get their rights for living in many parts of the world. Amidst this, there are certain places and countries where it has been legalised already.

One of the first set of 3 gay men being married is capturing a lot of limelight lately, as the men have legally married.

According to a ruling by the court in April 2016, same-sex marriage in Colombia has been legalized. Since three people are legally allowed to marry each other here, the term is known as a 'trieja', which is a word that has been derived from two others: trio and pareja: trio and couple.

This ceremony hence establishes the 3 men as a family unit that has inheritance rights.

They Are The First Of A Kind To Take This Step… The trio became the first same-sex trio to tie the knot. They have apparently spent years together in love. They Are… Victor along with his two life partners - John Alejandro Rodriguez and Manuel Jose Bermudez. These 3 have signed the legal papers with a solicitor in the city of Medellin, and as a result, it establishes them as a family unit with inheritance rights. They Wish To Share Economical System Rights... Amidst them, one of the newlywed man named Victor Hugo Parada said, "We wish to have an economical system based on the ‘trieja' relationship that we already have". In Simple Terms, It Means… He explained further that they decided to marry "for love but also for taking care of their common heritage". Also Read:Transgender Man Announces His Pregnancy In Style! They Explained Their Relationship As… One of the married man named Alejandro said, "We base our relationship on a coexistence and solidarity issue. Here we do not have powers, we do not have roles, we try to reach an agreement. We are all in the same condition." We Wish Them Luck… With the world becoming a more liberal place, and people getting their rights to do things as per their wish, it just makes us feel that the world is finally changing into a better place to live in! What is your take on this? Do share your thoughts on the same.

