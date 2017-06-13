Surgeon Removes 30-inch Of Intestine From A Man's Stomach!

With the modern lifestyle, humans are prone to many new diseases. Researchers have been revealing new health conditions every other day and all these changes are due to the changing lifestyles of humans.
A man from China is said to have suffered from a rare condition, in which he was not able to defecate for years together. This makes many wonder as to how was he even alive for so many days.
This guy has taken the surgeons by surprise, wherein doctors have claimed that his stomach would have burst at given moment, as his condition was really severe!
Check out this bizarre story of the constipated man who shook the world with a 13 kg intestine!
He Was Believed To Be Born With The Condition…
It is reported that this unnamed 22-year-old man was born with this rare condition of constipation, since his birth time and over the years, it had grown into a 30 inch of his grossly enlarged bowel!
Surgeons Believe...
Surgeons believe that the young man suffered from Hirschsprung's disease. In this condition, the bowels tend to swell as the nerves that are supposed to control the gut were found to be missing in his case.
He Looked Pregnant!
Doctors claimed that the man looked like he was nine months pregnant due to the painful enlargement and faeces backup in his stomach!
He Used Laxatives For Years!
Though the man claimed that he used laxatives for years, the relief was temporary, as he could never relieve himself completely. The doctors believed he had been constipated for years and looked like he was about to explode.
Since His Large Intestine Was Way Too Huge…
After removing his gut, the surgeons had to apparently stitch it up at both ends to stop the faeces from falling out. The man is said to be out of danger and is on his road to recovery.