Interesting Tricks Used By Nannies To Find The Gender Of The Baby

When a woman gets pregnant, the first thing that comes to her mind is about the health and good condition of her baby. The curiosity of knowing the gender of the baby is something that the family definitely has.
There are different tricks with which you can check the gender of the baby growing in the womb. Though it is illegal in India and a few other countries to reveal the gender of the baby, there are some bizarre ways with which one can find the gender of the baby.
We, here at Boldsky, are sharing some of the interesting ways in which the gender of the baby can be revealed. These tricks are based on the experience of the nannies and old wives, as they claim to have an in-depth knowledge about pregnancy.
Check out these bizarre tricks of finding out the gender of unborn babies!
Changes Noted On The Skin…
This is the initial change that happens when a woman is pregnant. Nannies look out for change in skin texture to predict the gender of the baby. If the skin get drier, then the woman is said to be carrying a baby boy and when the skin is oily, it means it's a girl!
If She Experiences Acne...
With the change of skin, if the woman experiences acne, then it is because of the extra oil secretion which happens when it is a baby girl.
The Lovely Pregnancy Glow!
A woman is said to experience a lovely pregnancy glow only when she is carrying a male foetus, as per the nannies. Sounds interesting, right? Let's find out more interesting and innovative ways of finding the gender of babies!
The Baking Soda Test!
This test is for those inquisitive souls who cannot wait until other symptoms are seen, and researchers claim that the results of this test are around 80% accurate. All you need to do is mix your urine along with 2 teaspoons of baking soda. If the solution is frothy, then it is a boy and if there would be no change, it is a girl!
The Hair Texture…
This is one of the most common tests that can reveal the gender of the baby. It is reported that if the hair texture of the mom gets coarse and thick, then it is said to be a boy; and if the body hair of the woman gets thin and she experiences extreme hair fall, then it is a baby girl.
Weight Gained During Pregnancy…
If the woman has gained overall weight during her pregnancy, then it is said to be a girl; and if the woman's belly alone is seen growing, then the lady is said to carry a baby boy!
Foot Temperature!
If the woman's foot is colder when compared to other times, it means it is a boy; and if the woman does not feel any temperature fluctuation, then it is a girl.
When Foot Size Doubles!
When the woman experiences change in the size of her feet, where the size is almost double the actual size, then she is said to be carrying a baby boy! When it is the same with no difference, then it is a girl.
Food Craving!
When a pregnant woman prefers eating sweet during pregnancy, it reveals that she is carrying a baby girl; and if the would-be mother craves for salty food, she is said to be carrying a baby boy!
Position Of The Belly Growth!
This is something that most of the people are unaware of. The nannies claim that if a woman's belly is positioned low, then the woman is said to carry a boy; and if the belly is placed a little up, then it means it is a girl.
The Headache Factor…
If the woman is said to experience headaches at short intervals, then it is a baby boy and if the woman does not experience any such discomfort, then she is said to be carrying a baby girl.