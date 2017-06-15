Why Are You Not In Love? This Is Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Being in love is not a cup of tea to many, as they feel it is a waste of time and money. Being practical about life and relationship comes naturally to them.
But have you wondered that this characteristic of being practical can be due to the influence of the zodiac sign?
Well, studies reveal that zodiac signs play a vital role in defining a person's choice when it comes to love life and relationships.
Here are some of the characteristics of each zodiac sign that define their choices when it comes to love life.
Find out below...
Aries
Being impulsive is in their nature. They change their mind every other day and that makes it difficult for people to keep up with them. They have no problem making the first move, but after that, dating isn't really on their radar.
Taurus
They are never ready to settle for less. They have a type and they just wait for the right guy/girl to match exactly that. They should apparently not have to change either because the right person will come.
Gemini
They tend to keep romanticizing the past, which they shouldn't. It wasn't as wonderful as they are remembering it to be and due to this, they can't move forward with their life if they are still thinking about how good things used to be. They need to let go of the past and move forward in life.
Cancer
People of this sign convince themselves that they are not ready to be loved yet. They think they are either too young or their time has passed when that's not the case at all. They have just pushed love away for so long that they are completely unsure about finding someone, but eventually they will.
Leo
These guys generally don't find love easily because they are always trying to cover and hide parts of themselves; but those parts are the things people love about them. They show the world who they really are and they will find someone who loves them for that.
Virgo
These guys find it hard to be in love, since they are too superficial. They want someone who meets all these insanely high expectations on their list and it's not possible. They shouldn't lower their standards, but instead make themselves more realistic and obtainable.
Libra
They feel like they don't deserve love. Maybe it's something that happened with a past relationship or their own personal demons which have let them affect them. Despite whatever it is, they are lovable, and they just need to accept themselves first in order to find love.
Scorpio
Being an over-thinker kills everything good on their minds. Things could be going great with the person they just met; but all of a sudden they realise they are alone and their mind starts to linger, creating all these bizarre scenarios. It leads them to convince themselves that they are going to be forever alone and that love isn't meant for them, which is not true. Sometimes, they just have to be open and give love a chance.
Sagittarius
They are scared that they will get bored with one person for the rest of their life. They fear that they will get too far into the relationship, wherein they would feel trapped in the relationship. They are also scared because they don't want to wake up one morning and feel like this is as good as it gets when they are not happy.
Capricorn
They completely avoid love by diving their head first into some other aspect of their life. It's always something important and they focus so much on everything and everyone else. This is generally done to avoid the fact that they are alone. They need to remember that they matter and their love life matters as well.
Aquarius
They have become so comfortable alone that they are scared to be with someone because the thought of not having them is scarier than being alone. Once they change their mindset, they will see that love isn't that bad and they will find someone who can prove that to them.