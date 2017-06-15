Why Are You Not In Love? This Is Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Being in love is not a cup of tea to many, as they feel it is a waste of time and money. Being practical about life and relationship comes naturally to them.

But have you wondered that this characteristic of being practical can be due to the influence of the zodiac sign?

Well, studies reveal that zodiac signs play a vital role in defining a person's choice when it comes to love life and relationships.

Also Read: How Is Zodiac Sign Linked To You Being Rich

Here are some of the characteristics of each zodiac sign that define their choices when it comes to love life.

Find out below...