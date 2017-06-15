How Women Handled Menstruation In The Past!

Being a woman is not an easy task. From undergoing pain during periods to handling the constant changes that a woman's body undergoes through pregnancy, there is a lot that defines a woman.
The struggle of women to handle their menstrual cramps and their menses is a big task every single month.
With the latest techniques and options, it has become quite easy for women to handle their cycles in a much easier way.
But what did women in the past use? This makes us think of only a single option and that is a cloth! But, here, we have listed some of the most bizarre things that women have used during periods; and we bet, some of these things will simply shock you!
Sand
This is the most bizarre practice that Chinese women literally used during menstruation. According to the practice, they used to make period pads by putting sand in a cloth and wrap it on tightly. When the pad got wet, they would throw the sand, wash the cloth and reuse it the next day!
Grass
According to researchers, women in Africa and Australia would use grass as a pad to absorb their menstrual flow. The very thought of using grass for combating monthly flow makes one feel ticklish, as pointy and rough grass would cause so much of an uneasiness. But, it is a fact that they used grass!
Wood
Yes! The Greeks are said to have used it! According to studies, these women would combat their monthly flow with wood quite well. The women used to tie small pieces of wood with lint and then insert it into their bodies. The wood didn't really absorb the menses, but the lint did. But why give so much pain to the body, yikes?!
Papyrus
This is a thick paper that was used as a paper for writing during the ancient Egypt times. The ancient Egyptian women are said to have used this to handle their monthly flow. Sometimes, they would even soak the paper, soften it, and then use it as a sanitary pad.
Moss
Women back then used to put moss into a cloth, fold it properly and then place the cloth inside their panties. It was claimed that the moss soaked the menses quite well, but what about the bacteria that were stuck in the moss? We're glad these practices do not exist any longer!
Wool
This was one of the farthest options on how women would handle their menstruation back then. Women in Rome used to roll up sheep's wool and put it inside their underwear. The wool being tad heavy was said to be quite painful and it must have smelled bad too.
Bandages
Nurses during the WWI invented the bandages to treat the wounded soldiers in France. Since the bandages were said to be good blood absorbents, the nurses used it to help absorb their natural flow.
Old Rags
This was one of the most common materials that women used to manage their menstrual flow. Using old rags is still practiced in some of the rural places, where women can't afford to buy sanitary napkins. Once these get completely wet, they are washed and used the next time.
Sanitary Belts
The sanitary belts were nothing but just diapers that had elastic belts, on which cotton pads were to be clipped and then used. These sanitary belts were invented in the 1800s and were quite popular until the 1970s.
