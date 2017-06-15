How Women Handled Menstruation In The Past!

Being a woman is not an easy task. From undergoing pain during periods to handling the constant changes that a woman's body undergoes through pregnancy, there is a lot that defines a woman.

The struggle of women to handle their menstrual cramps and their menses is a big task every single month.

With the latest techniques and options, it has become quite easy for women to handle their cycles in a much easier way.

Also Read: Bizarre Myths About Periods!

But what did women in the past use? This makes us think of only a single option and that is a cloth! But, here, we have listed some of the most bizarre things that women have used during periods; and we bet, some of these things will simply shock you!

Check them out...