People Who Killed Themselves While The World Watched!

Live-streaming of death is the latest craze that depressed people are taking up with each passing day. This is something that is making the world aware of their state of depression, while these people commit suicide online!

There are many cases of people live-streaming their death and the world has simply watched them as stunned audience.

Also Read: Shocking!! Boy Posts Video On How To Die Minutes Before Committing Suicide

We bring to you some of these cases where the people have shared their last moments, while the world and their family and friends watched them in horror.

Check out these cases of live-streaming death.