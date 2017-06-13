People Who Killed Themselves While The World Watched!

Live-streaming of death is the latest craze that depressed people are taking up with each passing day. This is something that is making the world aware of their state of depression, while these people commit suicide online!
There are many cases of people live-streaming their death and the world has simply watched them as stunned audience.
We bring to you some of these cases where the people have shared their last moments, while the world and their family and friends watched them in horror.
Check out these cases of live-streaming death.
He Killed Himself & His 11 Months Old Daughter!
Wuttisan Wongtalay was mentally disturbed, as he suspected his wife to have an affair and hence he decided to end his life as well as the life of his 11-month-old baby girl. He booked a room in a hotel near his home, and he live-streamed their suicide. He apparently tied a rope around his daughter's neck and threw her down the roof of a building. He later hanged himself while his wife and other relatives watched in horror.
Her Rape Was Live-streamed!
A 15-year-old girl was gang raped by 15 men and the entire episode was live-streamed while 40 others watched. The incident was brought to the notice of the girl's family when someone shared the video with her relative, who made her family aware of her condition.
He Was Tired Of His Addiction!
Arun Bhardwaj live-streamed his death on Facebook as he jumped to death from a hotel. The police found a note in his hotel room in which he had revealed that he was suffering from drug addiction and he wished to end his life as he was tired of the damage that the addiction was doing him.
She Hanged Herself!
Katelyn Nicole Davis live-streamed her death on Facebook and she revealed in the video that she was sexually and physically abused by one of her relatives after which she hanged herself to death.
She Was Beaten To Death!
A 19-year-old Serena McKay was beaten to death on Facebook live by her classmates. The murderers, who were just 16 and 17 years old were seen punching and kicking her while she could be heard crying and apologising to the girls.
He Burnt Himself To Death
This is one of the saddest incident in which Jared McLemore apparently filmed himself while he burnt to death. In the video he was seen all covered with gasoline and in no time he lit himself on fire outside a bar. He was seen running towards his ex-girlfriend who held the door shut while he tried to enter inside.
He Shot Himself To Death!
Erdogan Ceran couldn't get over the fact that his girlfriend had left him. He was very depressed and he often told his friends and relatives that he wanted to commit suicide. The sad part was nobody took him seriously and this was the end result in which he streamed his suicide on Facebook and killed himself with a shotgun.
She Committed Suicide While Her Friends Watched...
A 31-year-old woman named Claire Lin from Taiwan live streamed her death video in which she is seen committing suicide to nine of her friends. The reason for her suicide was that she was upset as her boyfriend didn't show up for her birthday! Though throughout the video her friends requested her not to commit suicide, nobody called the police.
She Posted Her Last Moments…
An unnamed young woman in China posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account which police believe that they were her last moments. According to the reports her posts suggest that she had a recent breakup and in a post she had written "I will haunt you day and night after I am dead" probably indicating towards her ex-boyfriend. Her last haunting pictures were of some burning items and her feet hanging of the edge of a building.