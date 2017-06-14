List Of The Most Addictive Drug In The World

There are various drugs that are becoming a concern due to their addictive qualities. With so many drugs coming up in the market, it is important to know about the most addictive ones.
Addiction of these drugs is a chronic, progressive and relapsing disease that is characterised by compulsive drug-seeking behaviours and even substance abuse.
Hence, we are sharing the list of the most addictive drugs that are changing the lives of people. Find out more about these addictive drugs that are making many people get addicted to them.
These are the drugs which when used routinely lead to addiction and show their negative complications on the user.
Amphetamines
This is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drug that gives the users a burst of "energy" or excitability. When this drug is used, it causes the release of chemicals called catecholamines, particularly dopamine. Studies reveal that the effects of this drug are strong, as it produces pleasure sensations in the brain's "reward pathway".
Benzodiazepines
These are the most common and widely prescribed drugs that people use to treat anxiety, insomnia, alcohol withdrawal and other such conditions. The drug is said to be highly addictive and extremely difficult to get a kick at first.
Methadone
This is a drug that is approved for the treatment of heroin addiction. But studies claim that it is often considered more addictive than heroin and it is even harder to withdraw from.
GHB
It is also known as gamma hydroxybutyrate. This drug was approved by the FDA in 2002 for its singular use of treating narcolepsy. Studies reveal that it initially caused feelings of relaxation and euphoria. The research also revealed that high doses of GHB can induce sleep, coma or death.
Nicotine
Tobacco is one of the leading reasons for people's death these days. Nicotine acts like any other drug by mimicking an acetylcholine receptor in the brain, while it reduces the number of receptors that the brain produces.
Alcohol
It acts as a CNS depressant by reducing anxiety and it also loosens inhibitions. Drinking excess of alcohol produces a feeling of satisfaction and it also eliminates pain. With each passing day, there are many people who are addicted to this.
Cocaine
Cocaine is a stimulant drug that causes dangerous physical effects such as a rapid heart rate and increased blood pressure. This is extremely addictive due to its short half-life and method of action. When a person thinks of quitting it, the brain starts to crave for the lost dopamine the drug once provided, making it extremely hard to recover from.