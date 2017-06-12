Kick Poverty Out Of Your House Using Salt!

Nobody wishes to have negative energy around them. It only increases the tension around them. What if we reveal to you a little magical trick, with which you can avoid negative energy around you as well as avoid poverty too?
This little trick is nothing but using salt in different ways! Well, many researchers have claimed that one can get rid of negative energy around them and poverty by using salt tricks.
We have jotted a few tricks that are really easy to try and you can do this to avoid poverty and negative energy around you.
Check them out...
Trick #1
Avoid trying this trick on Sundays. For this trick, you need to mix some Sea Salt in water, and use it along with the floor cleaning liquid. Doing this would ward off traces of poverty from every corner of the home.
Trick #2
Fill a glass tumbler with water and add a pinch of salt in it and keep it in the southwest corner of the home. This trick will help you get rid of poverty. A little secret tip you need to follow to get the best result is that you must ensure there's red lighting around the glass and make sure you refill water and salt whenever the glass dries up.
Trick #3
Make sure you keep a handful of loose salt in a bowl and place it in a dry corner of your bathroom. Ensure that you keep changing the salt in the bowl on a regular basis. This helps you to drain out the chances of poverty from your home.
Trick #4
Wrap a cob of salt in red cloth and hang it over the main entrance of your house. This will diminish any negative energy to penetrate into the house and it also invites good vibes and opportunities for prosperity.
Trick #5
It is believed that keeping salt on the dining table increases the chances of prosperity and the house never runs out of money. Sounds great, right?