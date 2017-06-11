Driving When Dehydrated Could Be As Bad As Drunk Driving!

If you are thinking that you are a very safe driver just because you never drink alcohol before driving, you are not completely right.

Health experts say that not drinking enough water is as bad as drunk driving. Yes. Never drink alcohol when you go for a drive. That's good. But don't forget to keep a water bottle by your side when you go for a drive!

Here are some more facts on this.