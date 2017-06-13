Are Handshakes Unhealthy? What Diseases Can You Get From Shaking Hands?

Most of us have the habit of shaking hands when we meet someone new. And when you are with friends, you would love to give a high-five whenever you feel thrilled.
Actually, Indians are accustomed to fold hands and say 'Namaste' when they have to greet someone. And now, researchers say that folding hands is much healthier than shaking hands?
Surprised? Well, if you have a pair of gloves, then prefer a handshake. But otherwise, read these points.
Fact #1
A new study now warns against shaking hands! Well, a handshake is a good gesture when you meet someone new. But it could turn into a health hazard, say researchers.
Fact #2
Can infections spread from one person to another with a handshake? Yes, say health experts. They also recommend avoiding handshakes if you are vulnerable to minor infections.
Fact #3
We all know how much the world health organisation stresses on washing hands and maintaining hand hygiene. In fact, statistics claim that maintaining hand hygiene could prevent a percentage of diarrhoeal deaths every year.
Fact #4
Why is hand hygiene an issue? Well, again a survey reveals that a majority of people do not spend enough time washing their hands thoroughly after touching dirty objects, after toilet, after nose picking, after sneezing, cooking or using public transport.
Fact #5
A dirty hand is a carrier of many types of microbes which can get transferred to others during a handshake. Yes, even salmonella can be transferred through a handshake.
Fact #6
What else can dirty hands do? Well, cold, flu, chicken pox and a lot of other infections can start off from a simple hand shake especially if the hands of the other person contain disease-causing microbes.
Fact #7
When researchers randomly walked into a local train and chose volunteers for a hand-swab test, they realised that 20% of them had fecal bacteria on their hands! Of course, it doesn't mean that they will all spread infections. Some microbes survive for long whereas some die or become incapable of causing infections. It all depends upon various factors.