Tips To Prevent Stomach Infection This Monsoon

Stomach infection can be caused due to several reasons. It is mainly spread by contaminated food or water, and by pathogens like H. pylori and several other bacteria.
Any kind of stomach bacteria can give rise to diarrhoea, painful cramps, nausea and vomiting.
Stomach infection also leads to inflammation in the intestines and GI tract. Poor hygiene can also lead to stomach infections.
You might also experience several symptoms when you're down with bacterial infection. You need to contact your doctor if the symptoms do not improve after 5 days. This article will let you know how to avoid stomach infection with 5 simple steps.
There are numerous bacteria that can cause stomach infections. You must be wary of these and also make sure that you are not affected by stomach infection during the monsoon season.
See below to know more about the top tips to avoid stomach infections during the monsoon days.
1. Avoid Eating Unhygienic Food:
If you eat unhygienic food and follow unhygienic practices, you need to stay away from these. Eating roadside foods and outside food every day can lead to stomach infection, which must be avoided.
2. Eat Smartly:
If you have no other choice than to not eat outside food, select your foods smartly. Go for idlis or dosas that are served hot and are light on the stomach.
3. Wash Your Hands Thoroughly Before Eating:
Stomach infection is mostly caused due to eating with dirty hands. Washing your hands before eating using an antibacterial soap is a must.
4. Don't Eat Under-cooked Foods:
This is especially applicable for meat and fish. Under-cooked foods can be contaminated with bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli that can cause food poisoning. Hence, avoiding under-cooked food is one of the top tips to avoid stomach infection.