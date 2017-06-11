Tips To Prevent Stomach Infection This Monsoon

Stomach infection can be caused due to several reasons. It is mainly spread by contaminated food or water, and by pathogens like H. pylori and several other bacteria.

Any kind of stomach bacteria can give rise to diarrhoea, painful cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Stomach infection also leads to inflammation in the intestines and GI tract. Poor hygiene can also lead to stomach infections.

You might also experience several symptoms when you're down with bacterial infection. You need to contact your doctor if the symptoms do not improve after 5 days. This article will let you know how to avoid stomach infection with 5 simple steps.

There are numerous bacteria that can cause stomach infections. You must be wary of these and also make sure that you are not affected by stomach infection during the monsoon season.

See below to know more about the top tips to avoid stomach infections during the monsoon days.