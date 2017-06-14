World Blood Donor Day: Keep These Things In Mind If You Are Donating Blood

Compared to the past two decades, where voluntary blood donation was hardly even heard of, currently, there have been a lot of voluntary blood donations that are happening across the world.

Despite several awareness measures being carried by the Government as well as the non-governmental organizations about voluntary blood donation, still the need for blood remains high.

You still get to hear of people dying due to lack of blood or you can see appeals in the social networking sites that this particular group of blood is required for a patient.

In order to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of blood, voluntary blood donation has become very important. But, at the same time, ensuring good health of the donor should be the first priority.

If the donor is unhealthy, then donating blood would further worsen the condition. So, it is important to undergo a thorough check-up before donating blood.

So, if you are donating blood, then you need to keep a few of these important things in mind. Check it out.

Things To Keep In Mind If You Are Donating Blood: