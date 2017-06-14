World Blood Donor Day: Keep These Things In Mind If You Are Donating Blood

Compared to the past two decades, where voluntary blood donation was hardly even heard of, currently, there have been a lot of voluntary blood donations that are happening across the world.
Despite several awareness measures being carried by the Government as well as the non-governmental organizations about voluntary blood donation, still the need for blood remains high.
You still get to hear of people dying due to lack of blood or you can see appeals in the social networking sites that this particular group of blood is required for a patient.
In order to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of blood, voluntary blood donation has become very important. But, at the same time, ensuring good health of the donor should be the first priority.
Meanwhile also know the benefits of donating blood. Click here.
If the donor is unhealthy, then donating blood would further worsen the condition. So, it is important to undergo a thorough check-up before donating blood.
So, if you are donating blood, then you need to keep a few of these important things in mind. Check it out.
Things To Keep In Mind If You Are Donating Blood:
1. Having Iron-rich Foods:
Having foods rich in iron is very important before you plan on donating blood. Make it a point to include iron-rich foods like dark green vegetables, fruits, beans, seafoods and red meat. Foods rich in iron content help in quickly building up the red blood cells and also prevent any kind of diseases that might come up due to the lack of blood, like anaemia.
2. Good Sleep:
If you are planning on donating blood then having a good 7-8 hours of sleep the previous night is important. This helps in keeping you alert and prevents dizziness while you donate blood.
3. Drink Adequate Water:
Drinking an adequate amount of water before donating blood helps in keeping the body hydrated. Also, after you donate blood you need to drink a glass or two of water. This helps in preventing dehydration and also prevents dizziness after blood donation when the blood pressure and the blood sugar level drops.
4. Eating A Healthy Meal:
Eating a healthy meal at least 3-4 hours before donating blood is important as this helps in keeping the blood sugar level under control. Also, it is important to avoid fatty foods before donating blood. The fats in the blood will affect the testing of the blood that has to be conducted in order to check if the donor has any infectious diseases.
5. Give A Gap Of At Least 3 Months:
If you have donated blood earlier, then make it a point to give a gap of at least three months for your next donation. This will give your body a considerable time to regenerate the new blood cells. If the time gap is not maintained then you might suffer from a blood loss and related health problems.