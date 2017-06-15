Safe And Effective Methods To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

High blood pressure does not give rise to many symptoms; but can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, aneurysms, cognitive decline and kidney failure.
Medications are known to lower blood pressure; but it can give rise to several side effects like leg cramps, dizziness and insomnia.
You can make use of some safe and effective methods that can lower blood pressure naturally at home.
These simple methods will play a big role in bringing down your blood pressure levels to a more controlled normal level. By adopting these changes, you can also reduce your risk of contracting a heart disease.
Lifestyle plays an important role when it comes to controlling blood pressure. It also helps you avoid or reduce the need of medications on a daily basis.
Blood and circulation are very vital to sustain life. It also helps in removing waste and carbon dioxide from the cells.
When the heart beats, it creates pressure that pushes the blood through the arteries and veins. This pressure is nothing but blood pressure. When this pressure increases, it can damage or upset the system.
In this article, we have listed some of the best natural methods to lower blood pressure. Continue reading to know more on how to lower blood pressure naturally and quickly.
1. Go For Power Walks:
Going for walk at a brisk pace is known to lower blood pressure effectively. This is also confirmed in the study 'Walking 10,000 Steps/Day Or More Reduces Blood Pressure And Sympathetic Nerve Activity In Mild Essential Hypertension'.
2. Breathe Deeply:
Slow breathing as well as other meditative practices like yoga help in decreasing the stress hormones that increase the levels of renin. Renin is a kidney enzyme that raises blood pressure levels. Try breathing deeply for 5 minutes in the morning and night to lower your blood pressure naturally.
3. Go For Potatoes, Bananas, Etc:
It is important that you include potassium-rich fruits and vegetables, as these help in lowering blood pressure levels. You need to aim for 2000 to 4000 mg of potassium a day. This is also given in the study 'Primary Prevention Of Hypertension'. Top sources of potassium include sweet potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, etc.
4. Take Care Of Your Salt Intake:
Lowering the sodium intake is highly necessary for a person with high blood pressure. You need to limit your sodium intake to about 1500 mg a day. You also need to watch out for sodium in processed foods.
5. Indulge In Dark Chocolate:
Dark chocolate contains flavonols that can make the blood vessels more elastic and also aid with lowering the blood pressure levels. Eating half an ounce of dark chocolate every day will help in lowering the blood pressure effectively. This will let you know how to lower blood pressure naturally and quickly.
6. Take Supplements:
Taking coenzyme Q10 supplement helps in reducing blood pressure effectively. This antioxidant helps in dilating the blood vessels and also aids with energy production.
After doctor's consultation, you can go for about 60 to 100 mg supplement three times in a day.
7. Drink Wine:
Drinking wine helps in reducing blood pressure. Going for about 5 ounces of wine on a regular basis helps with this task. Additionally, it also helps in lowering the risk of heart disease. This is one of the best natural methods to lower blood pressure.
8. Go For Decaffeinated Beverages:
Caffeine is known to raise the blood pressure levels by tightening the blood vessels and also inducing stress. When you're under stress, your heart starts pumping a lot of blood, thus boosting the blood pressure. Going for decaffeinated beverages is one of the best methods to lower blood pressure.
9. Take Up Herbal Tea:
Sipping three cups of hibiscus tea every day helps in lowering the systolic blood pressure by almost 7 points at a span of 6 weeks. Hibiscus tea contains phytochemicals that help in lowering the blood pressure effectively.
10. Work Less:
According to a study, putting more than 41 hours of work per week in office can raise the risk of hypertension by almost 15%. Further, doing overtime will make it difficult for you to exercise and eat healthy.
11. Listen To Music:
Researches have found that the right music can help lower high blood pressure. Listening to classical, Indian or Celtic music every day for 30 minutes will help in lowering the systolic reading. This is also one of the effective methods to lower blood pressure.
12. Try To Eliminate Snoring:
You need to seek out help for snoring by making use of natural remedies that help with this task. People with sleep apnoea were found to have high levels of aldosterone, which is a hormone that can boost blood pressure.