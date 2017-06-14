Methods To Sleep Well Without Snoring

Snoring results in poor sleep for the snorer and also for those who share the room.

Snoring is caused by the relaxation of the muscle in the soft palate (roof of the mouth), tongue and throat. The tissue in the throat can get so relaxed that it can end up blocking the airway and vibrate as the air rushes through the passage.

If the airway is narrower, the vibration will be more intense and the snore will be louder.

But worry not, as there are home remedies that will help you combat this problem without any torment of side effects.

Not only is snoring a nuisance, but 75% of people can face obstructive sleep apnoea. This can increase the risk of developing heart disease.

There are many anti-snoring aids that are available in the markets; but there is no evidence which can suggest that these will he helpful.

Snoring can result due to a number of reasons like anatomical and structural abnormalities, alcohol use, smoking, allergies as well as upper respiratory infections (URI).

In this article, we have mentioned some of the top methods to avoid snoring. Scroll further to know how to stop snoring naturally at night.