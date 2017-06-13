Must-Have Foods To Boost Immunity During Monsoon

There is no better joy than sitting on the veranda with a steaming cup of lemon tea, a book on the lap, a dog at the feet and watch the skies open up. The onset of monsoon is a celebration by itself.

However, with monsoon comes a season fraught with diseases of all kinds. Days get gloomy and there is muck all over. The first rain brings with it all pollutants, including viruses, found in the air.

The change in temperature and the increased chances of getting wet makes you all susceptible to cough, cold, fever and other respiratory diseases.

The flooding, mixing of sewage water with drinking water and proliferation of flies turn it easy for food and water to get contaminated. Water clogging will also boost mosquito growth leading to a series of other dangerous diseases.

Get prepared to fight them all out. A strong immune system can help you enjoy the rains without falling ill at any point of time.

Immunity is our ability to resist a disease with the help of some specialised cells and antibodies. In order to maintain a good immune system, the most important factor is a healthy diet. Here are a few food items that you can take to keep diseases at bay.