Must-Have Foods To Boost Immunity During Monsoon

There is no better joy than sitting on the veranda with a steaming cup of lemon tea, a book on the lap, a dog at the feet and watch the skies open up. The onset of monsoon is a celebration by itself.
However, with monsoon comes a season fraught with diseases of all kinds. Days get gloomy and there is muck all over. The first rain brings with it all pollutants, including viruses, found in the air.
The change in temperature and the increased chances of getting wet makes you all susceptible to cough, cold, fever and other respiratory diseases.
The flooding, mixing of sewage water with drinking water and proliferation of flies turn it easy for food and water to get contaminated. Water clogging will also boost mosquito growth leading to a series of other dangerous diseases.
Get prepared to fight them all out. A strong immune system can help you enjoy the rains without falling ill at any point of time.
Immunity is our ability to resist a disease with the help of some specialised cells and antibodies. In order to maintain a good immune system, the most important factor is a healthy diet. Here are a few food items that you can take to keep diseases at bay.
Nuts:
Nuts ─ be it almonds, hazelnut, walnut or cashew ─ are rich in a variety of nutrients that aid immunity. They are a great source of bioflavonoids, selenium, zinc, vitamin C and vitamin E.
Yogurt:
The probiotics (friendly bacteria) in yogurt can help your digestive system to fight infectious microbes. These aid in digestion as well and are fortified with vitamin D.
Dark Green Leafy Vegetables:
Green leafy vegetables like cabbage, broccoli and spinach are rich in vitamins E, C, A and folate. While vitamin E is a powerful anti oxidant that can boost immunity in the elderly, vitamin C can increase the production of white blood cells.
Soups:
Enjoy a bowl of hot soup, chicken preferably, if you are a non veg. Chicken, because protein can boost your immunity as proteins are the building blocks of these cells. Hot soup can declog your nasal passage and the ginger and garlic can give you extra digestive advantages.
Masala Tea/Green Tea:
It is important to keep the body hydrated. The additions like cinnamon and cardamom in masala tea can give relief from sore throat and cold. Green tea is also rich in anti oxidants.
Seasonal Fruits:
Fruits ─ bananas, plums, cherries, peaches, pomegranates ─ are a store house of nutrients. The vitamins and minerals are essential for the immune system to function properly. Their role varies from maintaining a healthy skin and membrane linings, to being the first line of defence, to increasing the number of T cells.
Gooseberry (Amla):
Amla contains a good amount of vitamin C, anti oxidant polyphenols and flavanols. It is anti microbial and anti inflammatory. Amla with honey is a simple yet powerful home remedy for cold and sore throat.